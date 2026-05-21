How to make the most of inclusive mainstream funding 

It is clear that increasing inclusion in mainstream schools is a central pillar of the government’s proposed reforms.

Underpinned by a £1.6 billion “inclusive mainstream fund”, this will be paid directly to schools for interventions at the “earliest signs” of additional needs. It must be spent on “seven principles of inclusion”. It is clearly not a panacea for school funding, nor was it meant to be.

It is also clear that inclusive settings are already doing much of this work. Many of the answers lay within and throughout the system.