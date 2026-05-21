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22 May 2026

How to make the most of inclusive mainstream funding 

No grant can remove all the challenges, but collaboration will help improve inclusive practice
Caroline Barlow Guest Contributor

Heathfield Community College and headteachers’ roundtable

5 min read
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It is clear that increasing inclusion in mainstream schools is a central pillar of the government’s proposed reforms.

Underpinned by a £1.6 billion “inclusive mainstream fund”, this will be paid directly to schools for interventions at the “earliest signs” of additional needs. It must be spent on “seven principles of inclusion”. It is clearly not a panacea for school funding, nor was it meant to be.

It is also clear that inclusive settings are already doing much of this work. Many of the answers lay within and throughout the system.

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