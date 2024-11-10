From funding to policy making, our current models are not fit to deliver an inclusive education system and must be substantially reformed

The coalition government introduced reforms to the SEND system that were well-intentioned. Yet after 10 years the system is being described as broken. The solution is not more top-down decision-making but a fundamentally new approach to making policy.

As documented in Schools Week over years of coverage, mainstream schools are struggling with competing demands to drive up academic standards while meeting a broader range of needs. Local authorities are facing the prospect of bankruptcy with rapidly increasing costs. And parental satisfaction is at an all-time low.

So as the new government contemplates what to do, faced by a Tower of Babel of competing views and priorities, it is clear that more money alone won’t do the trick.

The extra funding announced in last week’s budget is of course welcome. However, there are risks that this will be used simply to pay off existing overspends, with no longer-term impact on children’s experience or outcomes.

At best, this is a holding position as ministers get to grips with sheer magnitude of the issues. Beyond that, our argument at the national SEN Policy Research Forum (SENPRF) is that we need a more informed and consensual approach to policy development and review, based on evidence.

Our policy framework, published over the summer, sets out key areas for consideration: values, curriculum, assessment and teaching; funding; support; workforce development and accountability. It highlights current issues and recommends future directions which are based on the best available research.

The government has signalled a move towards greater inclusion in mainstream schools. This is set against a background of increasing levels of displacement of pupils into specialist and alternative provision.

This policy direction has a lot of potential. Research commissioned by SENPRF shows a clear link between increased numbers of placements and growth in costs, and a review of the latest international research on the impact of mainstreaming on pupils with SEND and their peers shows mostly positive effects for both groups, on both academic progress and personal/social development.

More money alone won’t do the trick

However, mainstream staff attitudes, skills and confidence are crucial. Current legislation affords pupils the right of access to a mainstream education, but for this to be a positive option for more children, current policy barriers to inclusion need to be addressed, with changes in the key areas SENPRF has highlighted.

In doing so, it’s important to consider the risks of introducing approaches that are not supported by evidence.

One of the key elements of the previous government’s change programme has been the proposal for national bands and tariffs for high needs funding. This has received further support from the recent Isos report for the Local Government Association, which recommends national descriptions for levels of pupil need.

While this approach purports to deliver a more level ‘playing field’, research evidence shows that it has considerable drawbacks, as described in a recent SENPRF commentary.

Our finding is that the previous government’s strong emphasis on pupil-led funding through the introduction of the ‘top-up’ system for mainstream and special schools is contributing significantly to current issues.

Schools and parents are forced to emphasise pupil deficits to access higher funding levels. Moreover, the model is creating barriers to using funding more flexibly and dynamically to meet changing pupil need.

That’s why we are arguing for fundamental changes to national education policy to enable more positive school inclusion.

A huge amount of money has been spent over recent years on top-down government interventions and high-cost management consultancy. These have had limited impact.

Additional funding should be directed as early as possible to support innovative local developments which have a reasonable level of traction with parents and schools.

With more coherent evaluation of impact and experience, there are a number of examples of excellent practice in local authorities, trusts and schools that could be shared and extended.

It’s not just councils that are bankrupt; we also need to address the top-down model of SEND policy-making itself. To solve the crisis, ministers must focus on harnessing the creative energy of local professionals – working in tandem with parents – who have direct experience of the system in practice.