Everyone knows a school with a reputation for being ‘good with SEND’, write Caroline Barlow and Simon Smith, but there’s no excuse for any school not to be

At the end of the school tour, they hang back, voices lowered and nervous expressions. “So, can we ask about our son? Do you have any spaces? He… he has some learning needs,” they say as if reporting SEND is disclosing a terrible secret.

It is a predictable story. The tale that follows involves paraphrased discussions, often with senior leaders or even SENDCos in their current or intended school. “They say they are not funded to meet his needs. They said they don’t have the skills and resources.” And then the follow-up, designed to flatter, guaranteed to incense: “They told us to come here because your reputation is so great and you have the expertise.”

It’s really simple to get a parent to look elsewhere. You just have to make them think that you don’t want their child. Do that and nine times out of ten they will do the rest. Would you send your child to a school that doesn’t want them?

There are layers of practice in this field: some are well-intentioned, some disingenuous and some downright unethical. But if our ambition is to ensure the “right support, right place, right time” as promised by the SEND green paper, we have to address the pernicious incentives and constraints at the heart of these conversations, and work out what to do about it.

These include accountability structures that prioritise reductive performance measures and create a climate that incentivises rejection or, at best, dissuasion of those with SEND, because demographics often make a substantial difference. As we return to more stifling high-stakes accountability after the breathing space afforded by the pandemic, those often most affected represent the greatest challenge for schools seeking to maximise their performance outcomes. The attainment and progress gaps between pupils with SEND and others have already widened in 2022.

Schools that are inclusive are punished for it

Next, after the spirit of collaboration that dominated the pandemic, the pressure or catch-up and the cost-of-living crisis have created a context of stress and isolation. Complaints and aggressive communications are on the rise. Organisational trust feels harder to build; leaders can feel vulnerable to unexpected and sometimes unsubstantiated attacks. In this climate, decisions can be made that are protective rather than inclusive, risks are less likely to be taken and partnership working harder to retain.

A lack of support for disempowered parents means they feel they have to fight to achieve anything approaching a level playing field for their child: for identification or diagnosis; for recognition and resource; for opportunity and advocacy. The system is adversarial and frustrating, and this dynamic means that even relationships designed to support and help – increasingly only to be found in school – are hampered by fear and distrust.

We all understand that “difficult decisions” are about to be made about funding, but those decisions shouldn’t disadvantage those who need the greatest help. Unfortunately, some schools are already making their own “difficult decisions” by attempting to skew the playing field in their favour rather than raising the bar of expectation on themselves and training and resourcing their staff.

The fact is that in every catchment there is a school with a reputation for being the one that deals with SEND. And the truth is that these schools started with no more expertise, no more capacity, no other difference from their neighbours than their willingness to try.

But this isn’t sustainable; schools that are inclusive are punished for it, financially because of the cost of supporting these young people (almost always at the expense of their peers) and in terms of accountability. These schools should be celebrated, not chastised, yet they are on the defensive as soon as Ofsted walks through the door.

For us, being inclusive is a source of huge pride: our children are tolerant and understanding of others’ needs; they are supportive and caring. Being an inclusive school brings so much more than we lose.

The green paper offers hope, but truly changing things will involve a lot of soul-searching in a lot of schools. And it certainly won’t happen in a system that stacks the cards against those that choose to be inclusive.