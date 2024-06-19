Outstanding teachers, support staff and leaders from across the UK’s schools and colleges have been honoured in the Pearson National Teaching Awards.
A total of 102 winners have scooped silver awards, and their names have been announced to coincide with national Thank a Teacher day – the largest celebration of educators.
The silver winners (full list below) will now be shortlisted to win one of 16 gold awards. Winners will be announced at a glitzy bash later this year.
This year’s winners include an Olympian using sport to support vulnerable students, a primary school partnership bringing opera to the community and a lecturer championing diversity and inclusion.
Author Sir Michael Morpurgo, a former Children’s Laureate and president of the Teaching Awards Trust, said: “The work and devotion of all of those who play a role in educating young people is phenomenal.
“Not only do they play a vital role in shaping minds inside the classroom, often they continue to encourage, support, motivate and inspire beyond. That’s why it is important for us to take a moment on this National Thank a Teacher Day to recognise their efforts.”
Sharon Hague, managing director of school assessment and qualifications at Pearson UK, added: “We’re delighted to recognise this year’s silver award winners on their outstanding achievements. The contributions they make and the impact they have on young people’s lives every day is truly exceptional.”
Digital innovator of the year
Rachel Walker, Sneinton St Stephen’s CofE Primary School
Zaitoon Bukhari, Achievement Through Collaboration Trust
Antoinette Hamilton, Chilmington Green Primary School
Natalie Hagan, Cockshut Hill Technology College
Deb Millar, Hull College
Early years team of the year
Becky Aldous and Julie Iannelli, St Pancras Catholic Primary School
Venture Kindergarten
Little Westbourne Nursery
Outwood Primary Academy Woodlands
Carlton Mills Primary School
Performatots Pre-School @ Northern Performance Academy
Excellence in special needs education –
Robert Bell, Consilium Evolve
Stacey Evans, Oak Trees Multi Academy Trust
Tracy Whitehurst, Aurora Hanley School
Becky McClean, Special Steps Ltd
Primary school headteacher of the year
Emily Gyimah, Haberdashers’ Hatcham Primary
Andrea Rosewell, Braintcroft E-Act Primary Academy
Dawn Ferdinand, The Willow Primary School
Naheeda Maharasingam, Rathfern Primary School
Sarah Hanson, St Barnabas CofE Primary School
Carrie Green, Bramley Park Academy
Andy Rhodes, Spring Cottage Primary School
Shazia Azhar, Spring Grove Junior Infant and Nursery School
Secondary school headteacher of the year
Chris Fairbaim, The Totteridge Academy
Mark Thomas, Brymore Academy
Jason Bridges, Cockshut Hill Technology College
Phil Davis, Wingfield Academy
Impact through Partnership
Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School
Ealing Learning Partnership, Ealing Council, Ealing Learning Partnership
Alloa Community Around The School, Clackmannashire Family Wellbeing Partnership, Alloa Academy
The Bluebell Federation of Schools Intergenerational Projects Team, Bluebell Federation of Schools
The #WeWill Programme Team, Ormiston Academies Trust
Secondary school teacher of the year
Samantha Toman, Ortu Hassenbrook Academy
Edward Allen, Royal Hospital School
Rachel Hindley, Outwood Academy Hindley
Alisha Senior, North Liverpool Academy
Ana Sánchez Motos, King’s Leadership Academy, Liverpool
Kate Hytner, Ridgeway High School
Amy King, Aureus School
Matt Buck, Chances Educational Support Services
Oli McVeigh, Ferndown Upper School
James Vause, Castleford Academy
Primary school teacher of the year
Gethin Edwards, Pierrepont Gamston Primary School
Nathan Shortland, St. Thomas’ CE Primary Academy
Beccy Werrin, Sir John Heron Primary School
Daniel McLoughlin, The Divine Mercy RC Primary School
Jane Stanton, Our Lady & St Paul’s RC Primary School
Meshelle Headlley, Sharnbrook Primary
Alasdair Williams, Ernesettle Community School
Gemma Bradshaw, Holbrook Primary School
Leanne Bryant, Christ Church CofE Primary School
Natalie Poornomansy, Woodlands Primary School Nursery Class
Misba Mir, Carlton Junior and Infant School
Teaching assistant of the year
Carla Horton, Oakwood Academy
Julia Bowers, North Liverpool Academy
Gail Montgomery, King’s Park Primary School
Margaret Bawden, Hordle CofE VA Primary School
Sharfa Chohan, Ninestiles, an Academy
Allan McFarlane, George Pindar School
Lifetime achievement
Debbie Rogan, HEARTS Academy Trust
Andy Taylor, Brent Knoll School
Andrea Arlidge, Futura Learning Partnership
Shan Kenchington, Mount Street Infant School
David Kershaw, Central Academies Trust
Making a difference – primary school of the year
Surrey Square Primary School
Woodpecker Hall Academy
Cambrai Primary School
Marine Academy Primary
Tor Bridge Primary School
Beacon Primary School
Making a difference – secondary school of the year
Rushey Mead Academy
All Saints Catholic School and Technology College
Norham High School
The Derby High School
Heartlands Academy
Wingfield Academy
Outstanding new teacher of the year
Amelia Hampton, Eltham College
Isabella Twaite, The Royal Liberty School
Ciara Mulholland, Saint Patrick’s College
Dylan McCaig, The Warriner School
Josef Feiven, Tudor Grange Academy Redditch
Ciara Daley, Carlton Junior and Infant School
Unsung hero
Greg Smalley, Aurora Brambles East School
Patricia Gawthrope, Park View Primary School Nursery Class
Mo Osman, Burnage Academy for Boys
Hesta Dalton, Priory School
Adam Etherington, Court Fields School
Josh Bray, Outwood Academy Shafton
Lee Turner, Cavendish Junior School
FE lecturer of the year
Mark Campbell, Ada, the National College for Digital Skills
Sally Taylor, Sunderland College
Charlie Moore, Blackpool Sixth Form College
Maria Thorne, Basingstoke College of Technology
Greg Cheeseman, South Hampshire College Group
Alexis Dabee Saltmarsh, Blaenau Gwent Learning Zone,
Darren Turner, Herefordshire, Ludlow and North Shropshire College
FE Team of the Year
The Culinary Arts and Hospitality Team, Westminster Kingsway College
The Creative Media Team, North East Surrey College of Technology
The Sixth Form Team, North Liverpool Academy
The Quality Team, Hopwood Hall College
The Engineering Education Team, South Eastern Regional College (Bangor)
The Landscaping and Eco Construction Team, Gower College
