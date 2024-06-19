Outstanding teachers, support staff and leaders from across the UK’s schools and colleges have been honoured in the Pearson National Teaching Awards.

A total of 102 winners have scooped silver awards, and their names have been announced to coincide with national Thank a Teacher day – the largest celebration of educators.

The silver winners (full list below) will now be shortlisted to win one of 16 gold awards. Winners will be announced at a glitzy bash later this year.

This year’s winners include an Olympian using sport to support vulnerable students, a primary school partnership bringing opera to the community and a lecturer championing diversity and inclusion.

Author Sir Michael Morpurgo, a former Children’s Laureate and president of the Teaching Awards Trust, said: “The work and devotion of all of those who play a role in educating young people is phenomenal.

“Not only do they play a vital role in shaping minds inside the classroom, often they continue to encourage, support, motivate and inspire beyond. That’s why it is important for us to take a moment on this National Thank a Teacher Day to recognise their efforts.”

Sharon Hague, managing director of school assessment and qualifications at Pearson UK, added: “We’re delighted to recognise this year’s silver award winners on their outstanding achievements. The contributions they make and the impact they have on young people’s lives every day is truly exceptional.”

Digital innovator of the year

Rachel Walker, Sneinton St Stephen’s CofE Primary School

Zaitoon Bukhari, Achievement Through Collaboration Trust

Antoinette Hamilton, Chilmington Green Primary School

Natalie Hagan, Cockshut Hill Technology College

Deb Millar, Hull College

Early years team of the year

Becky Aldous and Julie Iannelli, St Pancras Catholic Primary School

Venture Kindergarten

Little Westbourne Nursery

Outwood Primary Academy Woodlands

Carlton Mills Primary School

Performatots Pre-School @ Northern Performance Academy

Excellence in special needs education –

Robert Bell, Consilium Evolve

Stacey Evans, Oak Trees Multi Academy Trust

Tracy Whitehurst, Aurora Hanley School

Becky McClean, Special Steps Ltd

Primary school headteacher of the year

Emily Gyimah, Haberdashers’ Hatcham Primary

Andrea Rosewell, Braintcroft E-Act Primary Academy

Dawn Ferdinand, The Willow Primary School

Naheeda Maharasingam, Rathfern Primary School

Sarah Hanson, St Barnabas CofE Primary School

Carrie Green, Bramley Park Academy

Andy Rhodes, Spring Cottage Primary School

Shazia Azhar, Spring Grove Junior Infant and Nursery School

Secondary school headteacher of the year

Chris Fairbaim, The Totteridge Academy

Mark Thomas, Brymore Academy

Jason Bridges, Cockshut Hill Technology College

Phil Davis, Wingfield Academy

Impact through Partnership

Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School

Ealing Learning Partnership, Ealing Council, Ealing Learning Partnership

Alloa Community Around The School, Clackmannashire Family Wellbeing Partnership, Alloa Academy

The Bluebell Federation of Schools Intergenerational Projects Team, Bluebell Federation of Schools

The #WeWill Programme Team, Ormiston Academies Trust

Secondary school teacher of the year

Samantha Toman, Ortu Hassenbrook Academy

Edward Allen, Royal Hospital School

Rachel Hindley, Outwood Academy Hindley

Alisha Senior, North Liverpool Academy

Ana Sánchez Motos, King’s Leadership Academy, Liverpool

Kate Hytner, Ridgeway High School

Amy King, Aureus School

Matt Buck, Chances Educational Support Services

Oli McVeigh, Ferndown Upper School

James Vause, Castleford Academy

Primary school teacher of the year

Gethin Edwards, Pierrepont Gamston Primary School

Nathan Shortland, St. Thomas’ CE Primary Academy

Beccy Werrin, Sir John Heron Primary School

Daniel McLoughlin, The Divine Mercy RC Primary School

Jane Stanton, Our Lady & St Paul’s RC Primary School

Meshelle Headlley, Sharnbrook Primary

Alasdair Williams, Ernesettle Community School

Gemma Bradshaw, Holbrook Primary School

Leanne Bryant, Christ Church CofE Primary School

Natalie Poornomansy, Woodlands Primary School Nursery Class

Misba Mir, Carlton Junior and Infant School

Teaching assistant of the year

Carla Horton, Oakwood Academy

Julia Bowers, North Liverpool Academy

Gail Montgomery, King’s Park Primary School

Margaret Bawden, Hordle CofE VA Primary School

Sharfa Chohan, Ninestiles, an Academy

Allan McFarlane, George Pindar School

Lifetime achievement

Debbie Rogan, HEARTS Academy Trust

Andy Taylor, Brent Knoll School

Andrea Arlidge, Futura Learning Partnership

Shan Kenchington, Mount Street Infant School

David Kershaw, Central Academies Trust

Making a difference – primary school of the year

Surrey Square Primary School

Woodpecker Hall Academy

Cambrai Primary School

Marine Academy Primary

Tor Bridge Primary School

Beacon Primary School

Making a difference – secondary school of the year

Rushey Mead Academy

All Saints Catholic School and Technology College

Norham High School

The Derby High School

Heartlands Academy

Wingfield Academy

Outstanding new teacher of the year

Amelia Hampton, Eltham College

Isabella Twaite, The Royal Liberty School

Ciara Mulholland, Saint Patrick’s College

Dylan McCaig, The Warriner School

Josef Feiven, Tudor Grange Academy Redditch

Ciara Daley, Carlton Junior and Infant School

Unsung hero

Greg Smalley, Aurora Brambles East School

Patricia Gawthrope, Park View Primary School Nursery Class

Mo Osman, Burnage Academy for Boys

Hesta Dalton, Priory School

Adam Etherington, Court Fields School

Josh Bray, Outwood Academy Shafton

Lee Turner, Cavendish Junior School

FE lecturer of the year

Mark Campbell, Ada, the National College for Digital Skills

Sally Taylor, Sunderland College

Charlie Moore, Blackpool Sixth Form College

Maria Thorne, Basingstoke College of Technology

Greg Cheeseman, South Hampshire College Group

Alexis Dabee Saltmarsh, Blaenau Gwent Learning Zone,

Darren Turner, Herefordshire, Ludlow and North Shropshire College

FE Team of the Year

The Culinary Arts and Hospitality Team, Westminster Kingsway College

The Creative Media Team, North East Surrey College of Technology

The Sixth Form Team, North Liverpool Academy

The Quality Team, Hopwood Hall College

The Engineering Education Team, South Eastern Regional College (Bangor)

The Landscaping and Eco Construction Team, Gower College