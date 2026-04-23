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24 April 2026

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EBacc withdrawal ‘squeezes languages out of the picture’

Language learning is continuing to decline with many schools cutting down further

Esmé Kenney

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Schools began to scale back their language provision after plans to withdraw the EBacc were announced, sparking fears that the change is “squeezing languages out of the picture”.

The government said last November it would scrap the EBacc as part of its response to the curriculum and assessment review.

Some leaders welcomed the news, arguing the measure stifled creative subjects, but others are concerned it will leave languages in a vulnerable position.

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