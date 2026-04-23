EBacc withdrawal ‘squeezes languages out of the picture’

Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe Schools began to scale back their language provision after plans to withdraw the EBacc were announced, sparking fears that the change is “squeezing languages out of the picture”. The government said last November it would scrap the EBacc as part of its response to the curriculum and assessment review. Some leaders welcomed the news, arguing the measure stifled creative subjects, but others are concerned it will leave languages in a vulnerable position. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.