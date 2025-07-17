Schools say they need more funding to hit 2030 tech target

One-third of schools say they will be unable to hit new technology targets in the next five years

Schools have said more funding is needed if they are to hit new government tech targets by 2030.

The Department for Education recently consulted on plans to introduce five-year technology targets for schools, to help “end the postcode lottery in access to tech that has left too many pupils behind”.

It has now committed to moving ahead with the six standards, covering broadband internet, wireless networks, network switches, digital leadership, plus cyber security, and filtering and monitoring to keep pupils safe online.

Minister for early education, Stephen Morgan, said: “For too long, we’ve seen a postcode lottery where some pupils thrive with cutting-edge technology whilst others are held back by outdated equipment.

“Meeting our six digital standards will ensure that by 2030, all schools have the digital provision they need.” Stephen Morgan

In a consultation, schools broadly supported the aims but called for more funding.

Around one-third (30 per cent) of the 108 schools that took part said they already meet the four proposed new standards, while 42 per cent said they could meet them by 2030. But a further 29 per cent said “we can’t meet them by 2030”.

The government noted “the concerns from a significant minority of schools and colleges” who do not currently think they can meet the standards.

“We acknowledge the financial pressures schools and colleges face, as well as other barriers around expertise and technical knowledge. We will prioritise work to further understand the barriers and provide support over the coming years to prepare them for 2030,” it said in its response.

More funding needed

DfE cited its Connect the Classroom scheme which will see £25mil spent helping upgrading wifi in schools – but this is only for “stuck” schools eligible for RISE improvement support.

Unions said more must be done.

Julie McCulloch, director of strategy and policy at leaders’ union ASCL, said: “While we recognise that the Department for Education is putting in place some support, we are not convinced it goes far enough in providing the level of investment that is clearly required to ensure equitable access to digital technology.”

NEU general secretary Daniel Kebede added: “If we want schools to prepare students for life and work, the lack of technology infrastructure is a problem and the government must provide to new funding to help alleviate the problem and support schools to use technology in cutting edge ways,” he said.

James Bowen, assistant general secretary at school leaders’ union NAHT, agreed “the key thing here is that schools must be fully-funded to meet [the government’s] ambition.

“Schools are not using poor technology because they want to, it’s nearly always because they don’t have the funds to afford the work needed.”