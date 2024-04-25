Home All news
Behaviour

Schools lose a quarter of lesson time to poor behaviour – DfE survey

Leaders warn of worsening issues and a growing impact on their wellbeing

Leaders warn of worsening issues and a growing impact on their wellbeing

25 Apr 2024, 16:08

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Schools are losing almost a quarter of lesson time to poor behaviour, a government report suggests, as leaders warn of worsening issues and a growing impact on their wellbeing.

The Department for Education has published the findings of its second national behaviour survey, which asked school leaders, teachers and pupils for their views on behaviour in their schools in both March and May 2023.

The survey found that leaders and teachers reported losing an average of seven minutes per half hour of lesson time to misbehaviour.

Dr Patrick Roach
Dr Patrick Roach

This equates to almost nine weeks if extrapolated across a school year, up from 6.3 minutes, or just shy of eight weeks, reported in the previous year’s survey.

Dr Patrick Roach, general secretary of the NASUWT teachers’ union, said the DfE’s latest report “confirms the scale and depth of the behaviour crisis that exists in our schools and that is happening on this government’s watch”.

“Ministers need to do much more than collate facts and figures about the problem – they need to take the action needed to ensure all schools are safe for both staff and pupils.”

In May 2023, 76 per cent of teachers reported that misbehaviour “stopped or interrupted teaching” in at least some lessons in the past week, up from 64 per cent in June 2022.

‘Sobering but not surprising’

The proportion of teachers reporting that more than 10 minutes of teaching time per half hour of lessons was lost to misbehaviour rose from 10 per cent in 2022, to 25 per cent last May. Losing 10 minutes of teaching time is equivalent to more than 12 weeks.

Sixty-four per cent of leaders and 74 per cent of teachers reported last May that pupil misbehaviour had had a negative impact on their health and wellbeing to any extent in the past week, up from 47 and 62 per cent respectively in June 2022.

Tom Bennett, the government’s behaviour tsar, said the data was “sobering but not surprising to those of us working with schools nationally”.

He attributed the rise to “a decades-old problems of failing to face up to the need to focus on behaviour, human nature to test boundaries, and the enormous impact of COVID, lockdowns, and the mental health crisis.”

In May last year, 82 per cent of leaders reported behaviour was either “very good” or “good” in the week before they took part in the survey, versus 55 per cent of teachers. This is down from 90 and 64 per cent respectively the year before.

Leaders were also less likely in May last year to report that their school had been calm or orderly every day or most days in the previous week (84 per cent, down from 92 per cent). For teachers the drop was from 70 to 59 per cent.

‘Lack of support from parents’

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the ASCL leaders’ union, said the “increase in poor behaviour among a minority of pupils is posing a challenge for school leaders and teachers”.

He added: “A lack of support from some parents, many of whom are facing challenges themselves, in dealing with behavioural issues only adds to the scale of the challenge.”

The survey showed the proportion of leaders and teachers reporting that parents were not supportive of their behaviour rules rose from 15 to 20 per cent.

Meanwhile, the proportion of leaders reporting being “very confident” in personally managing behaviour fell from 80 to 66 per cent between March and May 2023. For teachers, the drop was from 47 to 35 per cent.

But pupils also reported issues. Twenty-six per cent said they had been bullied at some point in the previous 12 months, up from 22 per cent. And only 39 per cent said they had felt safe at school every day in the past week, down from 41 per cent in June 2022.

Di’lasio said: “Budget constraints have severely limited the amount of pastoral support schools are able to provide, and the fact that so many teachers and leaders surveyed report not being able to access timely external support services is particularly worrying.”

Roach added “cuts to vital support, school budget cuts, and the loss of specialist staff have contributed significantly to escalating the difficulties that teachers and headteachers are having to deal with on a daily basis”.

A DfE spokesperson said: “Good behaviour in schools is key to raising standards which is why we are taking decisive action to ensure all schools are calm, safe, and supportive environments and are providing school leaders and teachers with the tools to improve behaviour.”

More from this theme

Behaviour

GCSEs: Suspended pupils 12 months behind peers, research finds

Think tank's research puts 'a number on the suspension grades gap for the first time'

Samantha Booth

Behaviour
Dame Rachel de Souza

de Souza wants to check how many schools ban phones

Children's commissioner tells MPs she'd like to use her statutory powers to get clear picture of practice in schools

Samantha Booth

Behaviour

School mobile phone ‘ban’ guidance: What you need to know

DfE publishes non-statutory guidance it says will give 'hard-working teachers the tools to take action'

Freddie Whittaker

Behaviour

Teachers striking over pupil assaults demand ‘zero-tolerance’ 10-day exclusions

Union reports four physical assaults in the last two weeks alone at troubled Oasis Isle of Sheppey

Schools Week Reporter

Behaviour
Suspensions among pupils back up during second year of pandemic but exclusions still falling

Exclusions up on pandemic lull, as suspensions reach at record-high

But permanent exclusions still at lowest rate outside of lockdown-affected years

Freddie Whittaker

Behaviour

‘Wake-up’ call for schools as weeks of lessons lost to misbehaviour

Government survey finds discrepancy between leaders, teachers and pupils' views on disruption

Jack Dyson

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *