Saqib Bhatti appointed Conservative shadow education minister

The key Vote Leave figure vows to 'hold Labour to account for their damaging policies and empty promises'

15 Aug 2025, 15:43

Saqib Bhatti has pledged to “hold Labour to account for their damaging policies and empty promises” following his appointment as a shadow education minister.

The MP for Meriden and Solihull East took on the role last month in the Conservatives’ frontbench reshuffle.

He replaced Neil O’Brien, who was promoted to the shadow cabinet as shadow minister for policy renewal and development.

Laura Trott, MP for Sevenoaks in Kent, remained in her post as shadow education secretary.

Bhatti entered Parliament in 2019 as MP for Meriden. He was a private parliamentary secretary (PPS) in the Department for International Trade from 2020 to July 2022 and was the parliamentary under-secretary of state for technology and the digital economy between November 2023 to July 2024.

He was also the Conservative Party’s vice chair for business and was elected to the foreign affair select committee in 2022. Over the past year he has held shadow ministerial roles in the health, science, and culture departments.

Prior to his political career, Bhatti was a chartered accountant and president of the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce.

Following his appointment to the shadow education ministerial brief he said: “I look forward to working with the shadow secretary of state, Laura Trott MP to hold Labour to account for their damaging policies and empty promises.”

He added that education is the “greatest enabler of social mobility and opportunity”.

Bhatti was born in Walsall and attended King Edwards VI School for boys before reading law at the London School of Economics. He also holds an honorary doctorate from Aston University in business administration and was awarded MBE in 2020 for services to diversity and inclusion in business communities.

The MP was on the national board for Vote Leave in the build-up to Brexit, during which time he “also launched ‘Muslims for Britain’ and he is credited with delivering the Leave vote in Birmingham”, according to his website. 

Bhatti was also deputy chair for the Andy Street 2020 mayoral campaign.

