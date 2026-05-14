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The children’s wellbeing and schools act is now law after receiving royal assent last month following its long passage through Parliament.

The legislation, first introduced in late 2024, has been amended multiple times in both the House of Commons and the House of Lords.

Bridget Phillipson, the education secretary, said the “landmark legislation fixes the foundations in our schools, puts money back into parents’ pockets, and provides critical new protections for our most vulnerable children.

“These new laws are another major milestone in our mission to make sure every child – wherever they grow up and go to school – has the opportunity to succeed.”

Here, Schools Week rounds up all the schools policies now signed into law, with details in bold provided by government on when they will officially come into effect.

1. Academies must have qualified teachers

New teachers in academies must have or be working towards qualified teacher status, and have a statutory induction.

When it comes into effect: 1 September 2027

2. National curriculum for all

Academies will have to follow the national curriculum, once the new curriculum currently under development is in place.

When it comes into effect: Implementation plans to come ‘in due course’

3. Academy trust direction powers

The education secretary has gained a power to issue directions to academy trusts if they are not meeting their duties.

The government has said when trusts don’t comply, they will consider issuing termination notices, the first stage in the process of ending trusts’ funding agreements.

When it comes into effect: 29 June 2026

4. MAT inspections

The new law also creates a duty for Ofsted to inspect multi-academy trusts.

The intervals for such inspections will be set out by government in secondary legislation.

Ofsted will also get powers to enter “any premises” of a trust.

When it comes into effect: 2027 at the earliest

5. No automatic academy orders

The signing of the bill into law has also scrapped a previous duty on the government to issue an academy order when a local authority maintained school is failing.

Government will retain the power to issue such orders, but they won’t be automatic anymore.

When it comes into effect: 29 June 2026

6. Teacher pay floor in academies

The education secretary now has the power to set a floor for academy teacher pay.

This was watered-down from the original bill wording, which would have simply required academies to follow the same pay scales as maintained schools.

Critics warned this would prevent trusts from paying their teachers more than the scales dictate.

When it comes into effect: 1 September 2027

7. Admissions co-operation and council direction powers

Academies will now have to cooperate with councils over admissions.

When it comes into effect: immediately

Councils also have the power to direct academies to admit certain pupils.

When it comes into effect: Alongside a ‘new school admissions code’ which will be consulted on, says DfE

8. Adjudicator can set PAN

The schools adjudicator will be able to set the published admission number (PAN) of a school, including academies, where an objection is upheld.

However, the adjudicator must take into account the potential impact on the quality of education at the school in question and its neighbours, and its impact on parental choice.

If setting a lower admission number than originally proposed, the adjudicator must consult the local council, the school (if it’s an academy) and the education secretary.

When it comes into effect: Alongside a ‘new school admissions code’ which will be consulted on, says DfE.

9. Free school presumption ends

The new law has also scrapped the requirement that all new schools be free schools.

Councils will still have to invite proposals from external parties, but they’ll also be able to publish proposals of their own.

When it comes into effect: 1 September 2026

10. Breakfast clubs for all at primary…

All primary schools are required to provide free breakfast club provision for at least 30 minutes each morning that is accessible to all pupils.

The breakfasts must meet the school food standards. The government will have the power to exempt certain schools.

When it comes into effect: Roll-out is being ‘phased’

11. …and all schools must follow food standards

All schools, including some types of academy previously exempt, must now follow the school food standards.

When it comes into effect: 29 June 2026

12. Free school meals extension

From September, all children from households in receipt of universal credit will be entitled to free school meals.

At present this only applies to households whose pre-benefit income is below £7,400 a year.

When it comes into effect: 1 September 2026

13. Allergy policy for all schools

Schools must have an allergy safety policy which they must review at least once a year.

They must publish the policy on their websites and at least once a year “bring it to the attention” of all pupils and parents.

When it comes into effect: 1 September 2026

14. Powers to require medical devices

The government also now has the power to require schools to keep certain medicinal products and medical devices such as allergy pens on their premises and to give staff training.

It set out guidance on this earlier this year.

When it comes into effect: More info ‘in due course’, says DfE

15. Branded uniform caps

Primary schools won’t be allow to require pupils to have more than three different branded items of school uniform, including PE kit and other clothing for clubs or activities.

For secondary schools, the same rule applies, but they will also be allowed to require a branded tie on top of the three items.

When it comes into effect: 1 September 2026

16. Council permission for home education…

Parents must get council approval to withdraw certain children from school for home education or other education “otherwise than at school”.

This applies to pupils at special schools, those subject to child protection plans and child protection enquiries.

When it comes into effect: Following secondary legislation and guidance to come, says DfE

17. … and town halls must assess suitability

Councils must refuse permission if they consider “that it would be in the child’s best interests to receive education by regular attendance at school, or that no suitable arrangements have been made for the education of the child otherwise than at school”.

But they must grant permission if those two situations do not apply. Parents aggrieved by a council decision can refer it to the government.

When it comes into effect: Following secondary legislation and guidance to come, says DfE

18. School notification rules

Schools will also have to notify their local authority and the council responsible for the child (if different) if a parent notifies them they intend to withdraw their child for education otherwise than at school.

When it comes into effect: Following secondary legislation and guidance to come, says DfE

19. Pilots of new meetings with parents

The act also requires the government to pilot meetings between councils, schools and parents who want to withdraw their children from school.

The government has to create the pilot scheme within two years of the law coming into effect.

When it comes into effect: The DfE has to launch the pilot by 2028

20. Registers of children not in school

Councils will now be required to keep registers of children in their areas who are not registered at a school, along with children who are registered but whose school has agreed they will receive education outside school.

When it comes into effect: Following secondary legislation and guidance to come, says DfE

21. Town halls can request to visit homes

Within 15 days of registering a child as not in school, a council must consider “where the child lives” and “may request the child’s parent to allow the local authority to visit the child inside any of the homes in which the child lives”.

When it comes into effect: Following secondary legislation and guidance to come, says DfE

22. Support for home education

If requested, councils will have to provide support to parents relating to the education of a child out of school.

When it comes into effect: Following secondary legislation and guidance to come, says DfE

23. DfE can define ‘full-time’ education

The act gives the government the power to define what it means by “full-time” education, for the purposes of determining whether an education provider is an independent school and should therefore be subject to registration, inspection and a requirement to meet school standards.

When it comes into effect: Details to come, says DfE

24. Power to close private schools

The legislation also introduces a “fit and proper” person test for people wanting to open new private schools, and gives the education secretary the power to suspend a private school’s registration – temporarily closing it – where students are at risk of harm.

When it comes into effect: Details to come, says DfE

25. Burden of proof on appealing private schools

Private schools appealing government-enforced closures due to serious and long-running failures will have to have the burden of proof to overturn the decision, rather than it sitting with government.

When it comes into effect: Details to come, says DfE

26. Ofsted can search suspected illegal schools

Ofsted also now has the power to enter and investigate premises where it believes an illegal school is being run.

It can do so without a warrant, but can obtain one where entry has been refused. The powers would also allow inspectors to take evidence away, something they previously could not do.

When it comes into effect: Details to come, says DfE

27. Misconduct process extended

The legislation has extended the operations of the Teaching Regulation Agency to include those employed in further education, independent training providers, online schools and other independent educational institutions.

When it comes into effect: 1 September 2027 (at the earliest)

28. Social media powers

The education secretary now has the power to require social media companies to set particular age limits on their services. This was added to the bill recently following pressure from MPs and peers.

When it comes into effect: Unknown

29. Statutory phone guidance

Again, following political pressure, a last-minute amendment to the act means schools must “have regard” to guidance on restricting mobile phones. This places the guidance, previously non-statutory, on a statutory footing.

When it comes into effect: 29 June 2026

30. Social care policies

The new law also sets out a raft of social care policies that affect schools. They include plans for a single unique identifier for all children.

Safeguarding partners such as councils, police and health services will also have to secure the participation of education settings in their safeguarding arrangements.

However, as reported by Schools Week last week, the government has resisted calls to make schools a fourth safeguarding partner.