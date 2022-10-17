Revealed: The winners of the Nasen Awards 2022

Schools, individuals and organisations have been recognised for their work for children with special educational needs and disabilities at the annual nasen awards.

The sixth annual awards, organised by the National Association for Special Educational Needs, produced 18 winners across England.

They include Westlea School in Wiltshire, Upton-by-Chester High School in Cheshire and Moon Hall School, Reigate, Surrey.

Pearl Barnes from Somerset has won the SEND leader of the year award, while Patricia Hetherington from West Yorkshire was named as learning support staff member of the year. Jemini Patel won the teacher of the year award.

Young people were also recognised, including Ashley Webber from Lincolnshire in the 16 and under category, and Joshua Earnshaw-Potts from Essex and Faizan Sheikh, Greater Manchester in the 17 to 25 category.

Pearl Barnes receives her award

Collecting the nasen award for technology was the Skylark Partnership Multi-Academy Trust in Northamptonshire, where a “pioneering robotic project”, AV1, has helped provide education for children with medical and mental health difficulties.

Winners should ‘inspire others’ says nasen chief

Annamarie Hassall, chief executive of nasen, said: “It has been a great honour to recognise and reward the people who are making a real difference for SEN, by hosting this fabulous event.

“We received an amazing number of nominations for the awards this year, and are thrilled to celebrate the inclusive work of individuals, teams and settings who go above and beyond, every day, to help children and young people thrive and achieve.”

She said she hoped the stories of the winners would “inspire others to share their practice too”.

“Children and young people with SEND have a right to an equitable education, to have choices and opportunities, lets continue to celebrate the great work in the sector and help strengthen our community’s sense of unity and collaboration.

“For children and young people, that means acceptance, awareness and belonging.”

The winners

Award Winner(s) nasen’s Award for Early Years Provision, sponsored by Nursery World Kids Planet SEND Team SEND to Learn, Northumberland nasen’s Award for Primary Provision, sponsored by IDL Westlea School, Wiltshire nasen’s Award for Secondary Provision, sponsored by Texthelp Supportive Education Department – Upton-by-Chester High School, Cheshire nasen’s Award for 16-25 Provision, sponsored by Education and Training Foundation (ETF) Harrison College, South Yorkshire nasen’s Award for Specialist Provision, sponsored by Christie & Co Moon Hall School, Reigate, Surrey nasen’s Award for Co-production with Families, sponsored by The Seashell Trust Lincolnshire Young Voices nasen’s Award for Young Person Aged 16 and under, sponsored by senploy Ashley Webber, Lincolnshire nasen’s Award for Young Person Aged 17-25, sponsored by Seashell Trust Joshua Earnshaw-Potts, Essex Faizan Sheikh, Greater Manchester nasen’s Award for SEND Leader, sponsored by National Education Union Pearl Barnes, Somerset nasen’s Award for Learning Support Staff Member, sponsored by Axcis Education Patricia Hetherington, West Yorkshire nasen’s Award for Teacher of the Year, sponsored by SENDCast Jemini Patel, London nasen’s Award for Technology, sponsored by Scanning Pens Skylark Partnership AV1 Project, Northamptonshire nasen Award for Teacher Development in Digital Accessibility, sponsored by Microsoft Oldham College, Greater Manchester nasen’s Award for Publication (David Ryan), sponsored by Concero SENDcast nasen’s Award for International Provision, sponsored by ICEP europe RA International School, Bonny Island, Nigeria nasen’s Award for Person of the Year, sponsored by Rockerbox News Philippa Stobbs

You can read about last year’s winners here.