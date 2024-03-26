Home All news
SEND

Revealed: The trusts to run 30 new special free schools

However three other promised schools are yet to have a trust appointed after none was found

However three other promised schools are yet to have a trust appointed after none was found

26 Mar 2024, 0:01

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Twenty-five academy trusts have been selected to run 30 new special free schools – but a process to find trusts for three schools will have to be re-run.

Wellspring Academy Trust will run three of the schools in Birmingham, North East Lincolnshire and North Yorkshire. 

Ethos Academy Trust, Ascendency Partnership Trust and MacIntyre Academies Trust will run two each (see full list below).

However two areas are not on the Department for Education’s successful applicants list – including two schools in Cheshire East and one on the Isle of Wight. 

The DfE said they were not able to appoint a trust to run these schools so they will “shortly be re-running a process to find a high quality trust for these schools”.

It said they are committed to “only appointing the strongest trusts to run new free schools, whose applications show that their proposed school will provide the best outcomes for the children attending”.

Last year, the DfE confirmed the 33 areas that were successful in their bid for a new special free school. Since then, organisations have been applying to run them, before they enter the pre-opening phase. But special free schools can take years to open and some have been beset with delays.

All but one of the council areas are part of the government’s high deficit intervention programmes. 

New schools amid capacity crisis

Schools Week investigations have exposed the special school capacity crisis. Last week, the first government data on the issue found that two thirds were full or over capacity. 

Mark Wilson, Wellspring chief executive, said:  “We’re delighted to receive the news and look forward to engaging with the stakeholders in due course.

“We have a very successful track-record of opening new schools and have a very capable team in place to work constructively with the DfE and local partners.” 

Susan Douglas, chief executive of the Eden Academy Trust which will run a special school in Hillingdon, said: “We know the life-changing impact that a successful special school can have on pupils and families and we are proud to work with the DfE and local authorities to expand places where we can so that more pupils are in the right setting.” 

The DfE is also announcing today the 733 schools and sixth form colleges to benefit from the £450 million condition improvement fund (CIF). 

It will also confirm council allocations for the £850 million to create new places for youngsters with SEND. This is part of the £2.6 billion investment between 2022 and 2025. 

DfE said that there will be 60,000 new specialist places. Two-thirds of these will be from capital investment, while the free schools programme will create over 21,000 places.

An extra 15 schools, backed by £105 million, were also announced in the spring budget.

Education secretary Gillian Keegan said: “All too often I hear from parents with children who have special educational needs having to fight to get the right support.

“That’s why this government has a plan to deliver 60,000 more places that meet the needs of these pupils and their families.

“We are also continuing to invest in the school estate, so all children are taught in the best classrooms for generations to come.”

The successful applications

Local authorityTrust
Barnsley and SheffieldEthos Academy Trust
Bath and North East SomersetThree Ways School
BirminghamOpen Thinking Partnership
BirminghamWellspring Academy Trust
BlackpoolThe Sea View Trust
Bracknell ForestPropeller Academy Trust
BristolEnable Trust
Central BedfordshireOak Bank School
DarlingtonThe Education Village Academy Trust
DevonTransforming Futures Trust Multi Academy Trust
East Riding of YorkshireThe Education Alliance
EnfieldSEARCH Education Trust
HampshireSolent Academy Trust
HillingdonEden Academy
LeedsEthos Academy Trust
LeicestershireMacIntyre Academies Trust
MiddlesbroughHorizons Specialist Academy Trust
North East LincolnshireWellspring Academy Trust
North YorkshireWellspring Academy Trust
SalfordThe Cooperative Academies Trust
SomersetNorth Star Academy Trust
South TynesideProsper Learning Trust
SuffolkUnity Schools Partnership
SurreyLondon South East Academies Trust
West SussexThe Beckmead Trust
WiltshireBrunel Academies Trust
Windsor and MaidenheadChiltern Way Academy Trust
WokinghamAscendency Partnership Trust
WokinghamAscendency Partnership Trust
WorcestershireMacIntyre Academies Trust

More from this theme

SEND

Pushy parents ‘not to blame’ as schools lead surge in bids for EHCPs

Councils told to explain why families' ECHP requests are 'disproportionately' snubbed as applications rocket

Samantha Booth

SEND

Ministers withhold £18m from five ‘safety valve’ councils

LAs' SEND bailout agreements 'subject to review', as more councils agree deals totalling £230m

Samantha Booth

SEND

Two-thirds of special schools full or over capacity, new data shows

New data published after Schools Week investigations into bursting special school classrooms

Samantha Booth

SEND

Ministers reject council’s 15-year safety valve plan

Council chief said they 'acted with integrity' over controversial SEND deal

Samantha Booth

SEND
Exclusive

Revealed: Councils slice £67m from school budgets to prop up SEND deficits

Four-fold increase in the school funding councils have shifted to fill high needs budget blackholes

Samantha Booth

SEND

Labour: SEND challenge ‘enormous’ but plan will come post-election

Party needs 'much fuller understanding' of 'how chaotic the system has become and what needs to change'

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *