Know children 'well, early and often' and offer 'coherent and expert' support to be inclusive, says report

Inclusive schools know children “well, early and often”, offer “coherent and expert targeted support” and see inclusion as a “strategic and shared responsibility”, a report commissioned by the government’s inclusion tsar has found.

Tom Rees, the chief executive of the Ormiston Academies Trust and who chairs the Department for Education’s expert advisory group for inclusion, announced the new Inclusion in Practice project in March.

It set out to “surface and share what is already happening in schools to support inclusive practice for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities”.

The report, released today, sets out “five principles of promising practice”.

The 5 principles

Knowing children well, early and often. The foundation of inclusive practice is balancing knowledge of individuals, alongside knowledge of their barriers to learning. Schools are investing time in getting to know children early, particularly at points of transition, and being anticipatory as well as reactive in planning support that will help them succeed. High quality and evidence-informed teaching practice. Inclusion starts with expert teaching. When this is embedded consistently and paired with early, targeted support for children, more learners stay in class and make progress. Coherent and expert targeted support. Expert and evidence-informed targeted support is organised in clear and structured systems so schools can ensure support is available when needed, and that responsibilities are well understood. Graduated models are enabling earlier, more coordinated responses across settings. Strengthening inclusion through relationships and partnerships. Inclusive schools do not work in isolation. Strong relationships based on trust with families, local authorities, and external services help create coherent and consistent support for children. Inclusion as a strategic and shared responsibility. Leaders see inclusion as a core priority and principle across their settings, not a separate system. When responsibility is shared and guided by a clear ethos, schools align planning, development, and accountability to drive consistent, inclusive practice.

The project, called Inclusion in Practice, was supported by ImpactEd, the Ambition Institute and Confederation of School Trusts. It took submissions from 165 individual institutions, 820 schools represented by trusts and 7,600 from schools represented by providers or councils.

‘Inconsistency in training, support and resources’

The report details “how a number of schools and trusts are successfully organising practice, professional development and resources to strengthen support for all children”.

But the research also “showed the inconsistency in training, support, evidence-based guidance and resources that schools are navigating.

“Across submissions, numerous frameworks and tools were cited, alongside a wide range of approaches to training and continuous professional development (CPD) of teams.”

Rees said the need for “significant reform” of the SEND system was “well understood and I am grateful that in recent months and through projects like Inclusion in Practice, we have had space to step back and consider what is working and where efforts need to be prioritised.

“This report gives us hope and encouragement, in highlighting pockets of effective and evidence-informed practice being implemented in our schools which we can learn from and build on.

“But this project has also reminded us how much inconsistency exists within the SEND system in terms of frameworks, training, advice and resources.”

He said the system should be “ambitious for much better support for teachers and schools in the future.

“This means clearer use of evidence, sharper accountability, smarter systems, and putting children’s needs – not labels – at the centre.

“Schools are ready for reform and ready to act. There’s strong appetite to improve – and many schools are already changing how they work. System reform must accompany that and support and build on this momentum.”