Home All news
Schools

Revealed: 39 ‘unsafe’ school closures in just over three years

Although most schools reopened, buildings or entire schools at eight locations were closed permanently, new data shows

Although most schools reopened, buildings or entire schools at eight locations were closed permanently, new data shows

21 Feb 2023, 17:40

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion

Thirty-nine schools have temporarily or permanently closed since December 2019 because their buildings were unsafe.

The admission from government, made in answer to a Parliamentary written question from Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Munria Wilson, is the latest evidence of the crumbling condition of England’s school estate.

Last week, it emerged that the Department for Education had admitted it does not know which schools are at risk of collapse, despite escalating the risk level of school buildings collapsing to “very likely”.

Schools minister Nick Gibb said since December 2019, the DfE had been “made aware of 39 schools that have closed on a temporary or permanent basis, because one or more school buildings have been deemed unsafe”.

This was due to a “range of reasons, including structural concerns and general condition issues, such as roofing and boiler failures”.

Wilson said the statistics were “shocking”, and showed how “crumbling schools have now become commonplace”.

“The government has been ignoring warnings from its own officials that some school buildings are unsafe, let alone fit for purpose.”

Of 31 schools that temporarily closed, 23 closed fully and eight partially. The remaining eight were permanent closures, with three closing fully and five partially.

When schools did close, pupils were relocated to other spaces on their sites or to alternative accommodation “until a long-term solution is in place”.

Trusts and councils responsible, says Gibb

The government has been under mounting pressure to publish more detail on the condition of the school estate, after a 2021 document revealed that repairing or replacing all defects in England’s schools would cost £11.4 billion.

The DfE escalated its own risk level of school buildings collapsing to “very likely” in its annual report and accounts last year.

But when asked for details under freedom of information by support staff union Unison, the department said the number of buildings at risk and the names of the schools affected were “not held”.

Gibb said today that responsibility for ensuring the safety and condition of school buildings “lies with the responsible bodies, such as local authorities, trusts and voluntary aided bodies”.

The government provides “support to schools” and has allocated over £13 billion since 2015 for “keeping schools safe and operational”, he added. This included £1.8 billion this financial year, “informed by consistent data on the school estate”.

However Gibb said responsible bodies were “not obliged to report building-related school closures” to the DfE.

“The Department does not routinely collect or hold complete data of the information requested. Since 2019, the department has been capturing the closures that have been reported due to a range of issues, including building safety issues.”

More from this theme

Schools

Hike school breakfast funding and expand free school meals, Hunt told

150 heads call for school breakfast cash in the spring budget, while councils warn government rules stop 215,000 eligible...

Tom Belger

Schools
The DfE has confirmed the names of nine trusts and schools who will support schools struggling with Ofsted ratings

DfE plans update to school restraint guidance

Consultation launched over 18 months after human rights watchdog warned schools needed more support

Freddie Whittaker

Schools
The Baker Dearing Trust is gathering support for a UTC 'sleeve' initiative based within existing schools

UTCs group seeks millions from DfE for ‘sleeves’ in mainstream schools

Schools and trusts may also have to subsidise running costs of mini-UTCs in future years

Amy Walker

Schools

DfE doesn’t know which schools are at risk of collapse

Unions demand to know what government is doing to understand and fix 'shocking' risks to the estate

Freddie Whittaker

Schools
A review of rugby in schools is calling for evidence from interested parties

Review of rugby in schools calls for evidence from teachers

Rugby in Schools review, led by United Learning chief Sir Jon Coles, comes amid heightened awareness of head injuries

Amy Walker

Schools
SIMS
Investigation

How schools are caught up in a £200m MIS ‘turf war’

Smaller MIS firms are pouncing amid a record exodus from SIMS, with more choice but also more controversy in...

Tom Belger

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *