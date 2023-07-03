Revealed: 22 experts to help create ‘cultural education plan’

New plan will look to 'equalise' opportunities for young people

An academy trust boss and a former adviser to a minister are among 22 appointed by government to help create a cultural education plan.

The 2022 schools white paper promised to publish a plan this year to help support youngsters into creative jobs.

A panel has now been appointed to advise government on a framework to “amplify, extend and signpost” cultural education (see full list below).

Bull

The 22 experts include vice-chair Sir Hamid Patel, chief executive of Star Academies, Mandy Barrett, a specialist primary art teacher at Gomersal Primary and Robert Peal, joint headteacher at West London Free School and a former adviser to schools minister Nick Gibb.

The panel will be chaired by former professional ballerina Baroness Deborah Bull, who was appointed in August last year.

The plan’s objectives including tackling “disparities” in cultural education and to “champion the social value” of it.

Gibb said the plan “will help pupils instil a love and interest in culture throughout their education, along with guidance for those who wish to pursue creative and cultural industry careers”.

Schools have ‘central role’

Terms of reference for the panel state schools have a “central role to play” in the provision of high-quality cultural education.

It can also be delivered through other organisations, such as charities and youth clubs, but it means this education will look different around the country.

The plan will not focus on the national curriculum, exams, Ofsted’s inspection framework or performance measures, the terms state.

Instead, it will look at spreading best practice to “identify, amplify, extend and equalise cultural education opportunities” for all young people.

Parents, teachers and young people say “it is impossible to navigate the landscape” making it hard to find opportunities, the document added.

As a result there needs to be a better understanding of existing provision, careers information and support for cultural sector professionals.

Bull said: “Recognising the many stakeholders that contribute to cultural education in, around and beyond schools, the panel brings together expert voices and perspectives from education and the cultural sector across the country.

“I look forward to working with them to ensure the government’s cultural education plan amplifies, extends and equalises cultural education, experiences and opportunities for all children and young people, whatever their background and wherever they live.”

Cultural education plan expert advisory group members: