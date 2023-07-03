Home All news
Revealed: 22 experts to help create ‘cultural education plan’

New plan will look to 'equalise' opportunities for young people

New plan will look to 'equalise' opportunities for young people

3 Jul 2023, 13:28

Music

An academy trust boss and a former adviser to a minister are among 22 appointed by government to help create a cultural education plan.

The 2022 schools white paper promised to publish a plan this year to help support youngsters into creative jobs.

A panel has now been appointed to advise government on a framework to “amplify, extend and signpost” cultural education (see full list below).

Baroness Bull is chair of the cultural education advisory group
Bull

The 22 experts include vice-chair Sir Hamid Patel, chief executive of Star Academies, Mandy Barrett, a specialist primary art teacher at Gomersal Primary and Robert Peal, joint headteacher at West London Free School and a former adviser to schools minister Nick Gibb.

The panel will be chaired by former professional ballerina Baroness Deborah Bull, who was appointed in August last year.

The plan’s objectives including tackling “disparities” in cultural education and to “champion the social value” of it.

Gibb said the plan “will help pupils instil a love and interest in culture throughout their education, along with guidance for those who wish to pursue creative and cultural industry careers”.

Schools have ‘central role’

Terms of reference for the panel state schools have a “central role to play” in the provision of high-quality cultural education.

It can also be delivered through other organisations, such as charities and youth clubs, but it means this education will look different around the country.

The plan will not focus on the national curriculum, exams, Ofsted’s inspection framework or performance measures, the terms state.

Instead, it will look at spreading best practice to “identify, amplify, extend and equalise cultural education opportunities” for all young people.

Parents, teachers and young people say “it is impossible to navigate the landscape” making it hard to find opportunities, the document added.

As a result there needs to be a better understanding of existing provision, careers information and support for cultural sector professionals.

Bull said: “Recognising the many stakeholders that contribute to cultural education in, around and beyond schools, the panel brings together expert voices and perspectives from education and the cultural sector across the country.

“I look forward to working with them to ensure the government’s cultural education plan amplifies, extends and equalises cultural education, experiences and opportunities for all children and young people, whatever their background and wherever they live.”

Cultural education plan expert advisory group members:

  • Baroness Bull CBE (Chair) – crossbench peer, House of Lords
  • Lizzie Crump MBE (Vice-Chair culture) – UK strategic lead, What
    Next?
  • Sir Hamid Patel CBE (Vice-Chair education) – chief executive, Star
    Academies
  • Mandy Barrett – specialist primary art teacher, Gomersal Primary
  • Ashley Bartlett – curriculum leader of history and lead subject tutor
  • Emma Bray – teacher of art and head of art and design, design
    technology and food and nutrition, Saint Martin’s Catholic Academy
  • Kate Fellows – head of learning and access, Leeds Museums and
    Galleries
  • Rosie Heafford – co-director, Second Hand Dance
  • Darren Henley CBE – chief executive, Arts Council England
  • Charlie Kennard MBE – principal, London Screen Academy
  • Mary Myatt – education adviser, curriculum expert, writer and speaker
  • Jacqui O’Hanlon MBE – director of learning and national
    partnerships, Royal Shakespeare Company
  • Ndidi Okezie – chief executive officer, UK Youth
  • Robert Peal – joint headteacher and history teacher, West London Free
    School
  • Tina Ramdeen – associate director of young people, Roundhouse
  • Steve Rollett – deputy chief executive, Confederation of School Trusts
  • Professor Steven Spier – vice-chancellor, Kingston University
  • John Stephens – director of music, Inspiration Trust
  • Jenny Thompson – executive director, Dixon Academies Trust
  • Keisha Thompson – artistic director and chief executive officer,
    Contact Theatre, Manchester
  • Dr Jon Wardle – director, The National Film and Television School
  • Adam Vincent – His Majesty’s Inspector, subject lead for art and design
    (observer)

