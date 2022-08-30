Ex-ballerina to lead new cultural education plan

Baroness Deborah Bull will chair project to ensure schools offering 'rich and diverse' opportunities for all

Baroness Deborah Bull will chair project to ensure schools offering 'rich and diverse' opportunities for all

A former director at the Royal Opera House and professional ballerina will chair an expert advisory panel tasked with drawing up a new cultural education plan.

Baroness Deborah Bull will help lead the project, which was announced in the schools white paper in March to help support children into creative jobs.

The plan aims to highlight the “importance of high-quality cultural education” in schools, support career pathways and address skills gaps and disparities in opportunities and outcomes for children.

The government will work with Arts Council England, the British Film Institute, Historic England and National Lottery Heritage Fund on the project. The plan will be published in 2023.

Bull was a dancer in The Royal Ballet, before becoming a creative director at the Royal Opera House in London and serving on the boards of the South Bank Centre and Arts Council England.

She also worked in higher education at King’s College London and co-chairs the all party parliamentary group on creative diversity. As crossbench peer in the House of Lords, she serves in a non-party political capacity.

Her appointment, which is voluntary with no pay, was made by schools minister Will Quince and arts minister Lord Stephen Parkinson.

The full panel membership will be announced later this year, but is expected to include school and cultural sector leaders.

Bull said “every children should have the opportunity to explore their individual and creative potential through high-quality cultural education”.

“I’m delighted to be appointed to the role and look forward to working with the panel to develop a rich and diverse Cultural Education Plan that will deliver for children right across the country.”