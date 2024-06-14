Home All news
Election 2024, Recruitment and retention

Retention tops teachers’ election policy priorities, polling suggests

Access to mental health services, getting more support staff and having 'fewer high-pressure exams' were other top priorities, Teacher Tapp's poll found

Access to mental health services, getting more support staff and having 'fewer high-pressure exams' were other top priorities, Teacher Tapp's poll found

14 Jun 2024, 9:41

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Recruitment and retention
Exclusive

Teachers and leaders see retention as their number one priority for reform as the general election looms, new polling suggests.

But access to mental health and other specialist services is top of the list for the most senior staff.

A poll of more than 8,000 staff by Teacher Tapp, on behalf of the National Education Union, found other key priorities included getting more support staff into classrooms and having “fewer high-pressure exams and assessments”.

Teacher Tapp produced a ranking using the comparative judgment method after asking teachers their preferred policies.

Among all respondents, improving teacher retention came top, followed by more access to specialist services such as child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) or speech and language therapy.

However, the priorities of primary and secondary leaders differed slightly, as did those of senior leaders and other school staff.

For example, primary teachers said access to specialist services was their top priority, followed by more support staff, while secondary teachers said improving retention was their highest priority, followed by access to specialist services.

For senior leaders, better access to services such as CAMHS was most important, followed by retention. For non-leaders, it was the other way around.

For all staff in all school types, the two policies of the 10 that ranked lowest were giving pupils greater choice over the subjects they studied and greater breadth in what they studied.

Daniel Kebede
Daniel Kebede

Daniel Kebede, the NEU’s general secretary, said teachers’ list of priorities “tell a sorry tale of 14 years of underfunding and the impact of national political decisions on the quality, range of experiences and depth of learning schools can offer”.

“A teacher recruitment and retention crisis left unaddressed, insufficient mental health support to meet need and school buildings falling apart are all top priorities for change.”

Teachers were “concerned about the impact of an ‘exam factory culture’ on young people and their motivation levels”. Schools also prioritised a greater focus on arts education, including music. 

… and Labour’s recruitment pledge liked most by public too

The teacher recruitment crisis has cut through to the wider public, new polling suggests, with Labour’s plan to recruit new teachers the top schools pledge.

And more than four in 10 people believe secondary schools have got worse since 2010, despite improved outcomes, prompting a warning from pollsters that post-Covid behaviour and attendance issues are swaying attitudes to education.

Nationally representative polling by consultancy firm Public First found the Labour pledge to hire 6,500 more teachers was top of peoples’ priority list for schools policies.

Last year, the government missed its teacher recruitment target by almost 14,000.

Latest education roles from

Tutorial Learning Mentor

Tutorial Learning Mentor

Barnsley College

View job
Maths GCSE, Functional skills and Entry level teacher

Maths GCSE, Functional skills and Entry level teacher

Strode College

View job
Course Manager and Lecturer in Drama and Theatre Studies

Course Manager and Lecturer in Drama and Theatre Studies

Strode College

View job
EA to the CEO & Senior Directors

EA to the CEO & Senior Directors

Haberdashers’ Academies Trust South

View job
Chief Executive Officer Cornwall Education Learning Trust (CELT)

Chief Executive Officer Cornwall Education Learning Trust (CELT)

Satis Education

View job
Head of Faculty (History and RS)

Head of Faculty (History and RS)

Ark Greenwich Free School

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How can we prepare learners for their future in an ever-changing world?

By focusing their curriculums on transferable skills, digital skills, and sustainability, schools and colleges can be confident that learners...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspiring Education Leaders for 10 Years

The 10th Inspiring Leadership Conference is to be held on 13 and 14 June 2024 at the ICC in...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspire creativity in your classroom. Sky Arts’ Access All Arts week is back!

Now in its third year, Access All Arts week is a nationwide celebration of creativity for primary schools (17-21...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Unleash the Power of Sport in your setting this summer! National School Sports Week is back!

Unleash the Power of Sport this summer with National School Sports Week powered by Monster Kickabout! From 17-23 June,...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Election 2024
Long read

‘While I teach history, I’m going to make history’: Meet the teachers standing for election

At least 25 candidates with teaching backgrounds are standing for election this year

Samantha Booth

Election 2024

Labour manifesto ‘missing’ key school spending details – IfS

Party offers 'mostly small' resources for the many pressing 'challenges' facing education, says think tank

Freddie Whittaker

Election 2024

Labour manifesto 2024: All the schools policies

Party wants to 'modernise' curriculum but 'build on' knowledge-rich successes

Freddie Whittaker

Election 2024

Green Party manifesto 2024: All the schools policies

Party plans £14bn more education spending, an end to 'formal' secondary testing and Ofsted, and wants all academies under...

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *