Rebuild snub for over half of schools ‘at risk of closure’

Most 'exceptional cases' applications for flagship rebuilding programme miss out

Most 'exceptional cases' applications for flagship rebuilding programme miss out

16 Dec 2022, 15:02

A further 239 schools have been named by the DfE as beneficiaries of the schools rebuilding scheme

More than half of schools nominated for rebuilds because they have blocks in such a state of disrepair they are deemed at “risk of imminent closure” missed out on cash under a flagship government scheme.

The names of the 239 schools to get new buildings were announced today under the 10-year School Rebuilding Programme (see full list of winners below).

This was the fourth lot of schools announced – meaning 400 of the 500 schools and sixth forms that will be rebuilt have been selected.

As part of the third and fourth selection round, academy trusts and councils were able to nominate their schools for the programme and submit evidence to back up their case.

This included nominating schools as “exceptional cases”, where “professional evidence” showed school “blocks had issues that: presented a risk of imminent closure … and could only be resolved through a rebuild”.

But of 623 schools put forward as ‘exceptional cases’, just 267 were selected for rebuilds in July and December this year. This equates to 43 per cent of buildings deemed to be in severe need of rebuilding.

‘Exceptional cases’ had either structural issues, asbestos or flood risks. But in a methodology document, the Department for Education (DfE) said the guidance was clear that it aimed to select “sizeable projects” to “to ensure the best investment for the limited number of places in the programme”.

Schools were also prioritised where issues were “verified” to be so severe there was “a significant risk to pupils and staff”.

School rebuilds will be net-zero

School buildings will be rebuilt to be net-zero in operation. Previously, 161 schools had successfully been accepted to the scheme since it launched last year.

The first 100 projects were selected by the government based on its condition data collection survey – schools did not need to bid to be considered.

But in February, academy trusts and councils were able to nominate schools for future rounds of the programme and submit evidence to back up their case.

Department for Education (DfE) data shows 1,105 schools were nominated by the end of March, more than double the number of rebuilds available.

After eight nominations were withdrawn, the department assessed 1,097 schools. It said prioritisation for this group would be “largely informed by consistent data” from its condition data collection (CDC) survey.

But responsible bodies were also able to submit exceptional cases with professional evidence of severe need not captured by CDC.

Academies benefit most from latest round of programme

An analysis of the latest schools to be accepted onto the programme shows that 150, or 63 per cent, are either standalone academies or part of an academy trust.

The DfE’s own data shows that in the 2021-22 academic year, 9,836 schools in England – or 45 per cent of all state-funded schools – were academies.

A further breakdown of the fourth set of schools shows that 113 are secondaries, 103 are primaries, 13 are special schools and one is alternative provision.

Six all-through schools, three sixth-form colleges and one middle school were also selected.

The East of England saw the fewest schools confirmed for the latest round of rebuilds – with just 15. Yorkshire saw the highest number of schools announced, at 39.

The south east had 34 schools selected, followed by the south west with 31, West Midlands with 29, London with 25, East Midlands with 24, north west with 22 and north east with 20.

List of latest schools announced for rebuilding programme

School NameRegion
Barking Abbey School, A Specialist Sports and Humanities CollegeLondon
Menorah Foundation SchoolLondon
Beechen Cliff SchoolSouth West
St Michaels Junior Church SchoolSouth West
Bishop Walsh Catholic SchoolWest Midlands
Fortis AcademyWest Midlands
Green Meadow Primary SchoolWest Midlands
Hodge Hill Primary SchoolWest Midlands
King Edward VI Balaam Wood AcademyWest Midlands
Leigh Primary SchoolWest Midlands
Little Sutton Primary SchoolWest Midlands
St Mary and St John Junior and Infant SchoolWest Midlands
Sutton Park PrimaryWest Midlands
Walmley Infant SchoolWest Midlands
St James CofE Primary School, Daisy HillNorth West
Corfe Hills SchoolSouth West
Heathlands Primary AcademySouth West
Highcliffe SchoolSouth West
Somerford Primary SchoolSouth West
Winchelsea SchoolSouth West
Shipley CofE Primary SchoolYorkshire and the Humber
Kingsbury High SchoolLondon
St Michael’s Catholic SchoolSouth East
Central Street Infant and Nursery SchoolYorkshire and the Humber
Cross Lane Primary and Nursery SchoolYorkshire and the Humber
Riverside Junior SchoolYorkshire and the Humber
Shade Primary SchoolYorkshire and the Humber
Stubbings Infant SchoolYorkshire and the Humber
The Brooksbank SchoolYorkshire and the Humber
The Calder Learning TrustYorkshire and the Humber
Todmorden CofE J, I & N SchoolYorkshire and the Humber
Todmorden High SchoolYorkshire and the Humber
Walsden St Peter’s CE (VC) Primary SchoolYorkshire and the Humber
Woodhouse Primary SchoolYorkshire and the Humber
Linton Village CollegeEast of England
Sandbach SchoolNorth West
Bodmin CollegeSouth West
Callington Community CollegeSouth West
Mawgan-In-Pydar Primary SchoolSouth West
Poltair SchoolSouth West
Bournmoor Primary SchoolNorth East
Browney Primary AcademyNorth East
Durham Community Business College for Technology and EnterpriseNorth East
Hesleden Primary SchoolNorth East
Lanchester Endowed Parochial Primary SchoolNorth East
Leadgate Primary School – Split SiteNorth East
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Primary School, Esh WinningNorth East
Bishop Ullathorne Catholic SchoolWest Midlands
Foxford Community SchoolWest Midlands
Limbrick Wood Primary SchoolWest Midlands
All Saints CofE Primary SchoolLondon
The Minster Junior SchoolLondon
The Minster Nursery and Infants Church of England AcademyLondon
Cockermouth SchoolNorth West
Samuel King’s SchoolNorth West
Ullswater Community CollegeNorth West
Mickleover Primary SchoolEast Midlands
Ridgeway Infant SchoolEast Midlands
Saint Benedict, A Catholic Voluntary AcademyEast Midlands
John Flamsteed Community SchoolEast Midlands
Kirk Hallam Community AcademyEast Midlands
Saint John Houghton Catholic Voluntary AcademyEast Midlands
St Philip Howard Catholic Voluntary AcademyEast Midlands
William Allitt AcademyEast Midlands
Dawlish CollegeSouth West
River Dart AcademySouth West
Swimbridge Church of England Primary SchoolSouth West
Tavistock CollegeSouth West
Tipton St John Church of England Primary SchoolSouth West
Tiverton High SchoolSouth West
Whipton Barton Infants and Nursery SchoolSouth West
Bawtry Mayflower Primary SchoolYorkshire and the Humber
Budmouth Academy WeymouthSouth West
The Gryphon SchoolSouth West
Beacon Hill AcademyWest Midlands
The Pedmore High SchoolWest Midlands
Stanhope Primary SchoolLondon
The Cavendish SchoolSouth East
Fleecefield Primary SchoolLondon
St Anne’s Catholic High School for GirlsLondon
St Ignatius CollegeLondon
Chigwell Primary AcademyEast of England
St John Payne Catholic School, ChelmsfordEast of England
The Bromfords SchoolEast of England
Blaydon West Primary SchoolNorth East
St Joseph’s Catholic Infant School, BirtleyNorth East
Whickham SchoolNorth East
Moat Primary SchoolSouth West
Ribston Hall High SchoolSouth West
The Milestone SchoolSouth West
The Willow Primary AcademySouth West
Ealdham Primary SchoolLondon
Shooters Hill Sixth Form CollegeLondon
The Hurlingham AcademyLondon
Baycroft SchoolSouth East
CranbourneSouth East
Horndean Church of England Junior SchoolSouth East
Lakeside SchoolSouth East
Marchwood Church of England Infant SchoolSouth East
Orchard Lea Infant SchoolSouth East
Peter Symonds CollegeSouth East
The Hurst SchoolSouth East
The Sacred Heart Language CollegeLondon
St Helen’s Primary SchoolNorth East
Parklands Primary SchoolLondon
Westfield SchoolWest Midlands
Peartree Primary SchoolEast of England
Pope Paul Catholic Primary SchoolEast of England
St Mark’s Catholic SchoolLondon
Hunnyhill Primary SchoolSouth East
Medina CollegeSouth East
Nine Acres Primary SchoolSouth East
St George’s SchoolSouth East
The Bay Church of England SchoolSouth East
The Cardinal Vaughan Memorial RC SchoolLondon
Birchington Church of England Primary SchoolSouth East
Chatham & Clarendon Grammar SchoolSouth East
Rosherville Church of England AcademySouth East
Saint George’s Church of England SchoolSouth East
St Anselm’s Catholic School, CanterburySouth East
St Simon Stock Catholic SchoolSouth East
The Lenham SchoolSouth East
Water Meadows Primary SchoolSouth East
Hall Road AcademyYorkshire and the Humber
London Nautical SchoolLondon
Castle View Primary AcademyNorth West
Colne Primet AcademyNorth West
Haslingden High School and Sixth FormNorth West
Lancaster Royal Grammar SchoolNorth West
The Hyndburn AcademyNorth West
Brigshaw High SchoolYorkshire and the Humber
John Jamieson SchoolYorkshire and the Humber
Oulton AcademyYorkshire and the Humber
St. Mary’s Menston, a Catholic Voluntary AcademyYorkshire and the Humber
Wetherby High SchoolYorkshire and the Humber
Orchard Mead AcademyEast Midlands
Shenton Primary SchoolEast Midlands
Brocks Hill Primary SchoolEast Midlands
De Lisle College Loughborough LeicestershireEast Midlands
Rawlins AcademyEast Midlands
The Martin High School AnsteyEast Midlands
Horncastle Primary SchoolEast Midlands
Lincoln Castle AcademyEast Midlands
Sir William Robertson Academy, WelbournEast Midlands
Clifford Holroyde Specialist Sen CollegeNorth West
Cardinal Newman Catholic School A Specialist Science CollegeEast of England
The Willows Primary SchoolNorth West
The Howard SchoolSouth East
Angel Road Infant SchoolEast of England
King Edward VII AcademyEast of England
Yarborough AcademyYorkshire and the Humber
Sir John Nelthorpe SchoolYorkshire and the Humber
George Stephenson High SchoolNorth East
Marden Bridge Middle SchoolNorth East
Redesdale Primary SchoolNorth East
Alanbrooke AcademyYorkshire and the Humber
Lady Lumley’s SchoolYorkshire and the Humber
Roseberry AcademyYorkshire and the Humber
Sleights Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary SchoolYorkshire and the Humber
St Peter’s Church of England Primary SchoolYorkshire and the Humber
All Saints Catholic Voluntary AcademyEast Midlands
Chilwell SchoolEast Midlands
Meden SchoolEast Midlands
The Dukeries AcademyEast Midlands
The Garibaldi SchoolEast Midlands
The Holgate AcademyEast Midlands
Didcot Girls’ SchoolSouth East
Oxford Spires AcademySouth East
Corpus Christi Catholic Primary SchoolSouth East
Springfield SchoolSouth East
John Bramston Primary SchoolLondon
The Palmer Catholic AcademyLondon
Lingdale Primary SchoolNorth East
Lockwood Primary SchoolNorth East
Nunthorpe AcademyNorth East
Kilnhurst Primary SchoolYorkshire and the Humber
Swinton AcademyYorkshire and the Humber
Casterton College RutlandEast Midlands
Ocker Hill AcademyWest Midlands
Perryfields AcademyWest Midlands
Greenbank High SchoolNorth West
Woodlands Primary SchoolNorth West
Ballifield Primary SchoolYorkshire and the Humber
Carfield Primary SchoolYorkshire and the Humber
Lowfield Community Primary SchoolYorkshire and the Humber
Lydgate Junior SchoolYorkshire and the Humber
Pipworth Community Primary SchoolYorkshire and the Humber
Windmill Hill Primary SchoolYorkshire and the Humber
ArdenWest Midlands
Our Lady of Compassion Catholic Primary SchoolWest Midlands
Milford Junior SchoolSouth West
St Aloysius Catholic Infant School, HebburnNorth East
Tanners Brook Primary SchoolSouth East
Blenheim Primary SchoolEast of England
Dulwich Hamlet Junior SchoolLondon
Blessed William Howard Catholic SchoolWest Midlands
St John Fisher Catholic CollegeWest Midlands
Moorfield Primary SchoolNorth West
Castle Manor AcademyEast of England
Ormiston Endeavour AcademyEast of England
Priory SchoolEast of England
Samuel Ward AcademyEast of England
Thurston Community CollegeEast of England
St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, SunderlandNorth East
Thornhill AcademyNorth East
Collingwood CollegeSouth East
de Stafford SchoolSouth East
Harris Junior Academy CarshaltonLondon
Highworth Warneford SchoolSouth West
Lawn Manor AcademySouth West
Wroughton Infant SchoolSouth West
Russell Scott Primary SchoolNorth West
Arnhem Wharf Primary SchoolLondon
Barton Clough Primary SchoolNorth West
Sale High SchoolNorth West
Stretford Grammar SchoolNorth West
Castleford AcademyYorkshire and the Humber
Glasshoughton Infant AcademyYorkshire and the Humber
Ossett Academy and Sixth Form CollegeYorkshire and the Humber
Sharlston Community SchoolYorkshire and the Humber
Bloxwich AcademyWest Midlands
Pheasey Park Farm Primary School and Early Years CentreWest Midlands
Eden Girls’ School, Waltham ForestLondon
Oak Lodge SchoolLondon
King Edward VI CollegeWest Midlands
St Peter’s Catholic Primary SchoolWest Midlands
The Coleshill SchoolWest Midlands
John O’Gaunt SchoolSouth East
Littlegreen AcademySouth East
Oathall Community CollegeSouth East
Golborne High SchoolNorth West
R L Hughes Primary SchoolNorth West
Rowan Tree Primary SchoolNorth West
Noremarsh Junior SchoolSouth West
Pewsey Vale SchoolSouth West
Silverwood SchoolSouth West
Arrow Vale SchoolWest Midlands
Baxter CollegeWest Midlands
All Saints RC SchoolYorkshire and the Humber

