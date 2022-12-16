Rebuild snub for over half of schools ‘at risk of closure’

More than half of schools nominated for rebuilds because they have blocks in such a state of disrepair they are deemed at “risk of imminent closure” missed out on cash under a flagship government scheme.
The names of the 239 schools to get new buildings were announced today under the 10-year School Rebuilding Programme (see full list of winners below).
This was the fourth lot of schools announced – meaning 400 of the 500 schools and sixth forms that will be rebuilt have been selected.
As part of the third and fourth selection round, academy trusts and councils were able to nominate their schools for the programme and submit evidence to back up their case.
This included nominating schools as “exceptional cases”, where “professional evidence” showed school “blocks had issues that: presented a risk of imminent closure … and could only be resolved through a rebuild”.
But of 623 schools put forward as ‘exceptional cases’, just 267 were selected for rebuilds in July and December this year. This equates to 43 per cent of buildings deemed to be in severe need of rebuilding.
‘Exceptional cases’ had either structural issues, asbestos or flood risks. But in a methodology document, the Department for Education (DfE) said the guidance was clear that it aimed to select “sizeable projects” to “to ensure the best investment for the limited number of places in the programme”.
Schools were also prioritised where issues were “verified” to be so severe there was “a significant risk to pupils and staff”.
School rebuilds will be net-zero
School buildings will be rebuilt to be net-zero in operation. Previously, 161 schools had successfully been accepted to the scheme since it launched last year.
The first 100 projects were selected by the government based on its condition data collection survey – schools did not need to bid to be considered.
But in February, academy trusts and councils were able to nominate schools for future rounds of the programme and submit evidence to back up their case.
Department for Education (DfE) data shows 1,105 schools were nominated by the end of March, more than double the number of rebuilds available.
After eight nominations were withdrawn, the department assessed 1,097 schools. It said prioritisation for this group would be “largely informed by consistent data” from its condition data collection (CDC) survey.
But responsible bodies were also able to submit exceptional cases with professional evidence of severe need not captured by CDC.
Academies benefit most from latest round of programme
An analysis of the latest schools to be accepted onto the programme shows that 150, or 63 per cent, are either standalone academies or part of an academy trust.
The DfE’s own data shows that in the 2021-22 academic year, 9,836 schools in England – or 45 per cent of all state-funded schools – were academies.
A further breakdown of the fourth set of schools shows that 113 are secondaries, 103 are primaries, 13 are special schools and one is alternative provision.
Six all-through schools, three sixth-form colleges and one middle school were also selected.
The East of England saw the fewest schools confirmed for the latest round of rebuilds – with just 15. Yorkshire saw the highest number of schools announced, at 39.
The south east had 34 schools selected, followed by the south west with 31, West Midlands with 29, London with 25, East Midlands with 24, north west with 22 and north east with 20.
List of latest schools announced for rebuilding programme
|School Name
|Region
|Barking Abbey School, A Specialist Sports and Humanities College
|London
|Menorah Foundation School
|London
|Beechen Cliff School
|South West
|St Michaels Junior Church School
|South West
|Bishop Walsh Catholic School
|West Midlands
|Fortis Academy
|West Midlands
|Green Meadow Primary School
|West Midlands
|Hodge Hill Primary School
|West Midlands
|King Edward VI Balaam Wood Academy
|West Midlands
|Leigh Primary School
|West Midlands
|Little Sutton Primary School
|West Midlands
|St Mary and St John Junior and Infant School
|West Midlands
|Sutton Park Primary
|West Midlands
|Walmley Infant School
|West Midlands
|St James CofE Primary School, Daisy Hill
|North West
|Corfe Hills School
|South West
|Heathlands Primary Academy
|South West
|Highcliffe School
|South West
|Somerford Primary School
|South West
|Winchelsea School
|South West
|Shipley CofE Primary School
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|Kingsbury High School
|London
|St Michael’s Catholic School
|South East
|Central Street Infant and Nursery School
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|Cross Lane Primary and Nursery School
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|Riverside Junior School
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|Shade Primary School
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|Stubbings Infant School
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|The Brooksbank School
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|The Calder Learning Trust
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|Todmorden CofE J, I & N School
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|Todmorden High School
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|Walsden St Peter’s CE (VC) Primary School
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|Woodhouse Primary School
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|Linton Village College
|East of England
|Sandbach School
|North West
|Bodmin College
|South West
|Callington Community College
|South West
|Mawgan-In-Pydar Primary School
|South West
|Poltair School
|South West
|Bournmoor Primary School
|North East
|Browney Primary Academy
|North East
|Durham Community Business College for Technology and Enterprise
|North East
|Hesleden Primary School
|North East
|Lanchester Endowed Parochial Primary School
|North East
|Leadgate Primary School – Split Site
|North East
|Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Primary School, Esh Winning
|North East
|Bishop Ullathorne Catholic School
|West Midlands
|Foxford Community School
|West Midlands
|Limbrick Wood Primary School
|West Midlands
|All Saints CofE Primary School
|London
|The Minster Junior School
|London
|The Minster Nursery and Infants Church of England Academy
|London
|Cockermouth School
|North West
|Samuel King’s School
|North West
|Ullswater Community College
|North West
|Mickleover Primary School
|East Midlands
|Ridgeway Infant School
|East Midlands
|Saint Benedict, A Catholic Voluntary Academy
|East Midlands
|John Flamsteed Community School
|East Midlands
|Kirk Hallam Community Academy
|East Midlands
|Saint John Houghton Catholic Voluntary Academy
|East Midlands
|St Philip Howard Catholic Voluntary Academy
|East Midlands
|William Allitt Academy
|East Midlands
|Dawlish College
|South West
|River Dart Academy
|South West
|Swimbridge Church of England Primary School
|South West
|Tavistock College
|South West
|Tipton St John Church of England Primary School
|South West
|Tiverton High School
|South West
|Whipton Barton Infants and Nursery School
|South West
|Bawtry Mayflower Primary School
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|Budmouth Academy Weymouth
|South West
|The Gryphon School
|South West
|Beacon Hill Academy
|West Midlands
|The Pedmore High School
|West Midlands
|Stanhope Primary School
|London
|The Cavendish School
|South East
|Fleecefield Primary School
|London
|St Anne’s Catholic High School for Girls
|London
|St Ignatius College
|London
|Chigwell Primary Academy
|East of England
|St John Payne Catholic School, Chelmsford
|East of England
|The Bromfords School
|East of England
|Blaydon West Primary School
|North East
|St Joseph’s Catholic Infant School, Birtley
|North East
|Whickham School
|North East
|Moat Primary School
|South West
|Ribston Hall High School
|South West
|The Milestone School
|South West
|The Willow Primary Academy
|South West
|Ealdham Primary School
|London
|Shooters Hill Sixth Form College
|London
|The Hurlingham Academy
|London
|Baycroft School
|South East
|Cranbourne
|South East
|Horndean Church of England Junior School
|South East
|Lakeside School
|South East
|Marchwood Church of England Infant School
|South East
|Orchard Lea Infant School
|South East
|Peter Symonds College
|South East
|The Hurst School
|South East
|The Sacred Heart Language College
|London
|St Helen’s Primary School
|North East
|Parklands Primary School
|London
|Westfield School
|West Midlands
|Peartree Primary School
|East of England
|Pope Paul Catholic Primary School
|East of England
|St Mark’s Catholic School
|London
|Hunnyhill Primary School
|South East
|Medina College
|South East
|Nine Acres Primary School
|South East
|St George’s School
|South East
|The Bay Church of England School
|South East
|The Cardinal Vaughan Memorial RC School
|London
|Birchington Church of England Primary School
|South East
|Chatham & Clarendon Grammar School
|South East
|Rosherville Church of England Academy
|South East
|Saint George’s Church of England School
|South East
|St Anselm’s Catholic School, Canterbury
|South East
|St Simon Stock Catholic School
|South East
|The Lenham School
|South East
|Water Meadows Primary School
|South East
|Hall Road Academy
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|London Nautical School
|London
|Castle View Primary Academy
|North West
|Colne Primet Academy
|North West
|Haslingden High School and Sixth Form
|North West
|Lancaster Royal Grammar School
|North West
|The Hyndburn Academy
|North West
|Brigshaw High School
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|John Jamieson School
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|Oulton Academy
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|St. Mary’s Menston, a Catholic Voluntary Academy
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|Wetherby High School
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|Orchard Mead Academy
|East Midlands
|Shenton Primary School
|East Midlands
|Brocks Hill Primary School
|East Midlands
|De Lisle College Loughborough Leicestershire
|East Midlands
|Rawlins Academy
|East Midlands
|The Martin High School Anstey
|East Midlands
|Horncastle Primary School
|East Midlands
|Lincoln Castle Academy
|East Midlands
|Sir William Robertson Academy, Welbourn
|East Midlands
|Clifford Holroyde Specialist Sen College
|North West
|Cardinal Newman Catholic School A Specialist Science College
|East of England
|The Willows Primary School
|North West
|The Howard School
|South East
|Angel Road Infant School
|East of England
|King Edward VII Academy
|East of England
|Yarborough Academy
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|Sir John Nelthorpe School
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|George Stephenson High School
|North East
|Marden Bridge Middle School
|North East
|Redesdale Primary School
|North East
|Alanbrooke Academy
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|Lady Lumley’s School
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|Roseberry Academy
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|Sleights Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|St Peter’s Church of England Primary School
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|All Saints Catholic Voluntary Academy
|East Midlands
|Chilwell School
|East Midlands
|Meden School
|East Midlands
|The Dukeries Academy
|East Midlands
|The Garibaldi School
|East Midlands
|The Holgate Academy
|East Midlands
|Didcot Girls’ School
|South East
|Oxford Spires Academy
|South East
|Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School
|South East
|Springfield School
|South East
|John Bramston Primary School
|London
|The Palmer Catholic Academy
|London
|Lingdale Primary School
|North East
|Lockwood Primary School
|North East
|Nunthorpe Academy
|North East
|Kilnhurst Primary School
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|Swinton Academy
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|Casterton College Rutland
|East Midlands
|Ocker Hill Academy
|West Midlands
|Perryfields Academy
|West Midlands
|Greenbank High School
|North West
|Woodlands Primary School
|North West
|Ballifield Primary School
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|Carfield Primary School
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|Lowfield Community Primary School
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|Lydgate Junior School
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|Pipworth Community Primary School
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|Windmill Hill Primary School
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|Arden
|West Midlands
|Our Lady of Compassion Catholic Primary School
|West Midlands
|Milford Junior School
|South West
|St Aloysius Catholic Infant School, Hebburn
|North East
|Tanners Brook Primary School
|South East
|Blenheim Primary School
|East of England
|Dulwich Hamlet Junior School
|London
|Blessed William Howard Catholic School
|West Midlands
|St John Fisher Catholic College
|West Midlands
|Moorfield Primary School
|North West
|Castle Manor Academy
|East of England
|Ormiston Endeavour Academy
|East of England
|Priory School
|East of England
|Samuel Ward Academy
|East of England
|Thurston Community College
|East of England
|St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, Sunderland
|North East
|Thornhill Academy
|North East
|Collingwood College
|South East
|de Stafford School
|South East
|Harris Junior Academy Carshalton
|London
|Highworth Warneford School
|South West
|Lawn Manor Academy
|South West
|Wroughton Infant School
|South West
|Russell Scott Primary School
|North West
|Arnhem Wharf Primary School
|London
|Barton Clough Primary School
|North West
|Sale High School
|North West
|Stretford Grammar School
|North West
|Castleford Academy
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|Glasshoughton Infant Academy
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|Ossett Academy and Sixth Form College
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|Sharlston Community School
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|Bloxwich Academy
|West Midlands
|Pheasey Park Farm Primary School and Early Years Centre
|West Midlands
|Eden Girls’ School, Waltham Forest
|London
|Oak Lodge School
|London
|King Edward VI College
|West Midlands
|St Peter’s Catholic Primary School
|West Midlands
|The Coleshill School
|West Midlands
|John O’Gaunt School
|South East
|Littlegreen Academy
|South East
|Oathall Community College
|South East
|Golborne High School
|North West
|R L Hughes Primary School
|North West
|Rowan Tree Primary School
|North West
|Noremarsh Junior School
|South West
|Pewsey Vale School
|South West
|Silverwood School
|South West
|Arrow Vale School
|West Midlands
|Baxter College
|West Midlands
|All Saints RC School
|Yorkshire and the Humber
