Home All news
SEND

Plea for financial health of councils to be considered in SEND tribunals

A cash-strapped local authority has made a series of controversial recommendations to ministers

A cash-strapped local authority has made a series of controversial recommendations to ministers

24 Nov 2024, 5:00

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

A council wants courts to take financial health into account when deciding if authorities are breaking the law over refusals to provide vulnerable pupils support.

Norfolk County Council is one of 38 councils getting a slice of £1 billion government funding under the safety valve scheme to bring down deficits on high needs budget, which pay for special needs support.

Its agreement was suspended this year, due to missing targets. It has now submitted a revised plan that includes recommendations “designed to prompt discussion with the DfE and lead to sustainable changes”. 

The council proposes a trial where judges making decisions in SEND tribunals “must take account” of safety valve agreements. Currently, the tribunal only looks at how the law has applied on education, health and care plan (EHCP) decisions by councils.

On school placements, judges can look at whether a council’s decision is an “efficient use of resources”, but it does not look at the wider finances of the authority.

Stephen Kingdom, campaign manager at the Disabled Children’s Partnership, said they were “already concerned that safety valve agreements are forcing local authorities into unlawful actions; this appears to be a proposal to legitimise unlawful practice by tying the tribunal’s hands”.

The council said the government could trial loosening rules requiring councils to seek an educational psychologist’s advice when undertaking an EHCP assessment.

It also wants a pilot looking at bandings and tariffs for independent special schools linked to state-funded special schools. 

The council suggested a “direct link between average costs and ‘good/outstanding’ Ofsted ratings for all new placements”. 

Latest education roles from

Health and Safety Officer

Health and Safety Officer

Barnsley College

View job
Lecturer – Early Years (Part-Time)

Lecturer – Early Years (Part-Time)

Bradford College

View job
Plastering Trainer

Plastering Trainer

Barnsley College

View job
Lecturer in Carpentry

Lecturer in Carpentry

Bath College

View job
Lecturer – Music

Lecturer – Music

Bradford College

View job
Vocational Skills Assessor – Beauty Therapy

Vocational Skills Assessor – Beauty Therapy

Kingston College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Equipping TAs for the Rise in SEND: How Schools Can Benefit from the Specialist Teaching Assistant (STA) Apprenticeship

The Level 5 Specialist Teaching Assistant apprenticeship opens up a new government-funded career pathway for teaching assistants. Here’s how...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How tailored coaching training can transform whole-school cultures

Sophie Enstone, Assistant Principal Learning and Teaching, Goffs Academy, shares her perspective on her coaching journey, how it’s been...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Catch Up® Early Years research project has a positive impact on younger learners in Literacy and Numeracy.

Catch Up® has recently concluded a 3-year Early Years research project. The project sought to develop and trial...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

National competition – can your students solve the ocean plastics crisis?

University College London launches fully resourced national schools competition to tackle ocean plastics.

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

SEND
Exclusive

SEND: DfE finally considers pupil impact of safety valve scheme

Move comes three years after controversial cost-cutting scheme was launched

Samantha Booth

SEND

SEND delays ‘making children vulnerable’ to violence – report

Inspectorates, including Ofsted, warn delays in assessing SEND needs are 'putting children at greater risk of harm'

Samantha Booth

SEND

DfE officials grilled on SEND: 7 key findings

Senior civil servants were quizzed on the crisis hit SEND system, after a damning report by the National Audit...

Samantha Booth

SEND

Council bankruptcy fear ‘dominates’ SEND reform thinking – DfE aide

Government adviser also warns of a 'fear factor' around reform, and a risk parents will say 'you're taking our...

Samantha Booth

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *