Piloted in-school SEND support ‘cut exclusions’ – report

Changes rolled out across 32 local authorities as part of a Tory-era SEND pilot have cut exclusions and kept more children in mainstream education, a report has found.

Standardised education, health and care plans (EHCPs), introduced during the same trial, have also made the process “less overwhelming” for parents and aided “more consistent decision-making”.

The findings were revealed in a report, released last week, evaluating the first two years of the change programme – which was launched by the Conservative government in 2023 to test potential SEND reforms.

Signs of ‘impact’

Those taking part in the trial were asked, among other things, to “improve support within mainstream settings through early identification and intervention”.

The report found schools in the test areas were “increasingly taking collective responsibility for meeting SEND needs, supported by new tools, guidance, and local initiatives such as inclusion frameworks [and] resource bases”.

Stakeholders told the researchers they had seen “early signs of impact”, including more children “being retained in mainstream education, fewer exclusions, and stronger collaboration between schools, local authorities, and AP providers”.

Specialists in schools

One of the approaches adopted through the trial was alternative provision specialist taskforces (APSTs). This involved teams of experts, like therapists and family support workers, being based in schools to work directly with youngsters.

The report stated APSTs are “showing positive early impact”. In “several” areas they “have played a key role in supporting reintegration from AP back into mainstream settings and preventing escalation into exclusion”.

Stakeholders also noted that locating the specialists in schools “has enabled earlier identification” of pupils’ needs and “faster access to targeted interventions, helping pupils remain engaged in learning”.

“There is also growing optimism that with continued investment and clearer guidance, the inclusive approaches developed through the change programme can be embedded and scaled nationally, strengthening early intervention and reducing demand for specialist support over time,” the report added.

EHCP tweaks

Areas involved in the pilot were also asked to test a “standardised” EHCPs model.

The report said parents “generally welcomed the new national [EHCP] template, describing it as clearer, more manageable and less overwhelming”.

Many councils “have continued to use the template, often with small local adaptations, reporting greater plan quality and more consistent decision-making”.

Areas also explored “process changes to multi-agency panels and mediation”.

“While it remains too early to evidence impact on longer-term outcomes, stakeholders were cautiously optimistic that stronger mediation processes, more consistent panels, and better-quality plans would lead to lasting improvement in families’ experiences and children’s outcomes.”

What’s next?

The trial is running in nine “change programme partnerships”, each composed of two to four local authorities. In all, 32 councils are involved.

Labour has already extended the government’s contract with councils across England to test new initiatives through the change programme.

But the report noted a “final evaluation” will be produced once the scheme ends later this year. It will “explore the potential for using a quasi-experimental design to measure programme impacts”.