Pilot dashboard for schools to track tutoring impact

Aim to create 'more streamlined, user-friendly' school data on National Tutoring Programme

28 Sep 2022, 15:39

A new pilot will give schools a dashboard to track how the National Tutoring Programme is impacting students attainment, attendance and their wellbeing.

ImpactED, a non-profit organisation, is looking for schools to take part in the free, 10-week pilot between October and January under a £170,000 Department for Education contract.

The aim is to create “more streamlined, automated and user-friendly data collections and actionable analysis” on tutoring and other interventions.

Two evaluations of the tutoring programme are still to be published – two years after its launch. 

To take part in the pilot, schools would have to approve an access request from Wonde to connect ImpactED to their schools management information system. 

This will capture live data on pupil identifiers and characteristics, including their names, birthdays, postcodes and free school meal eligibility. 

The dashboard will generate “interactive” impact reports and schools can filter this by different characteristics. 

Access to the platform will be password protected and schools will decide who has access to what. Multi-academy trusts will be able to see an aggregated dashboard for all participating schools. 

But DfE and ImpactED will also be able to view any inputted data on an anonymised basis. It will “inform the way that schools and the department collect data to monitor the impact of interventions in the future”. 

The pilot registration closes on October 7. 

