Education secretary also calls for a recommendation on whether greater flexibility is needed for TLR payments

Bridget Phillipson has asked the School Teachers’ Review Body for recommendations on 2025 teacher pay “at the earliest point”, as the new government seeks to move the process earlier in the year.

The education secretary has also asked for a recommendation on whether changes to the pro rating of teaching and learning responsibility (TLR) payments should be made to enable “greater flexibility”, noting they were “a concern for many in the sector”.

Under the previous government, the annual pay-setting process had slipped later and later in the year, with final announcements usually coming in July after schools had already had to set draft budgets for the next year.

Gillian Keegan

Last year, for example, the education secretary Gillian Keegan sent her remit letter to the STRB just a few days before Christmas, and then the Department for Education was late in submitting its evidence.

The election further kicked the decision down the road, and a 5.5 pay rise recommendation was eventually accepted by the new government on July 29.

Phillipson has sent the remit letter for 2025 today. In it, she said it was the “government’s intention” to announce the upcoming pay awards “as close to the start of the financial year of April as possible”.

DfE plans to ‘fully reset’ timeline for 2026

However, she said it was “unfortunate that, given the knock-on effects from the previous government’s delays to the previous round, it is unlikely that the pay award will be announced before maintained schools should be setting their budgets”.

“But by bringing the pay round forwards this year, we can more fully reset the timeline in 2026-27.

“To this end, I would be grateful if you can deliver recommendations to the government on the 2025/26 pay award for school teachers and leaders at the earliest point that allows you to give due consideration to the relevant evidence.”

To support this, she said the government would publish its written evidence “as soon as possible after the spending review is finalised and financial year 2025-26 budgets are set on 30 October, including budgets relating to pay.

“I recognise that changing the timeline from recent years will present challenges for the STRB, but I am sure you also share the government’s belief in the importance of returning to more timely annual pay processes, so I hope you will understand the necessity of doing so.”

Call for recommendations on TLR flexibility

Phillipson added that she was “aware the pro rating of teaching and learning responsibility (TLR) payments are a concern for many in the sector, so I am specifically asking for your recommendation on whether changes should be made to enable greater flexibility”.

But the education secretary also warned the upcoming spending review “comes against the backdrop of the challenging financial position this government has inherited, including a £22 billion pressure against the spending plans set out for departments at spring budget 2024.

“My department will continue to strive to deliver a mission-led approach to ensuring our vital public services are equipped to deliver the high quality on which we rely, whilst providing value for money for taxpayers.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.