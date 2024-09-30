Home All news
Teacher pay

Phillipson asks STRB for 2025 pay recommendation ‘at the earliest point’

Education secretary also calls for a recommendation on whether greater flexibility is needed for TLR payments

Education secretary also calls for a recommendation on whether greater flexibility is needed for TLR payments

30 Sep 2024, 17:18

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Breaking

Bridget Phillipson has asked the School Teachers’ Review Body for recommendations on 2025 teacher pay “at the earliest point”, as the new government seeks to move the process earlier in the year.

The education secretary has also asked for a recommendation on whether changes to the pro rating of teaching and learning responsibility (TLR) payments should be made to enable “greater flexibility”, noting they were “a concern for many in the sector”.

Under the previous government, the annual pay-setting process had slipped later and later in the year, with final announcements usually coming in July after schools had already had to set draft budgets for the next year.

Gillian Keegan
Gillian Keegan

Last year, for example, the education secretary Gillian Keegan sent her remit letter to the STRB just a few days before Christmas, and then the Department for Education was late in submitting its evidence.

The election further kicked the decision down the road, and a 5.5 pay rise recommendation was eventually accepted by the new government on July 29.

Phillipson has sent the remit letter for 2025 today. In it, she said it was the “government’s intention” to announce the upcoming pay awards “as close to the start of the financial year of April as possible”.

DfE plans to ‘fully reset’ timeline for 2026

However, she said it was “unfortunate that, given the knock-on effects from the previous government’s delays to the previous round, it is unlikely that the pay award will be announced before maintained schools should be setting their budgets”.

“But by bringing the pay round forwards this year, we can more fully reset the timeline in 2026-27. 

“To this end, I would be grateful if you can deliver recommendations to the government on the 2025/26 pay award for school teachers and leaders at the earliest point that allows you to give due consideration to the relevant evidence.”

To support this, she said the government would publish its written evidence “as soon as possible after the spending review is finalised and financial year 2025-26 budgets are set on 30 October, including budgets relating to pay.

“I recognise that changing the timeline from recent years will present challenges for the STRB, but I am sure you also share the government’s belief in the importance of returning to more timely annual pay processes, so I hope you will understand the necessity of doing so.”

Call for recommendations on TLR flexibility

Phillipson added that she was “aware the pro rating of teaching and learning responsibility (TLR) payments are a concern for many in the sector, so I am specifically asking for your recommendation on whether changes should be made to enable greater flexibility”.

But the education secretary also warned the upcoming spending review “comes against the backdrop of the challenging financial position this government has inherited, including a £22 billion pressure against the spending plans set out for departments at spring budget 2024.

“My department will continue to strive to deliver a mission-led approach to ensuring our vital public services are equipped to deliver the high quality on which we rely, whilst providing value for money for taxpayers.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Latest education roles from

Industrial Placement Manager (IPM) -ELIoT

Industrial Placement Manager (IPM) -ELIoT

Barking & Dagenham College

View job
Medical and Student Services Officer

Medical and Student Services Officer

Harris Academy Sutton

View job
Main Grade Lecturer – English

Main Grade Lecturer – English

Barnet and Southgate College

View job
Director of Digital and IT

Director of Digital and IT

South Thames College

View job
Programme Manager Supported Learning

Programme Manager Supported Learning

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Childcare Trainer

Childcare Trainer

Barnsley College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Cutting-edge technology allows students to hold virtual conversations with Holocaust survivors.

Testimony 360, the new programme from the Holocaust Educational Trust uses innovative technology to bring the people and places...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

ASDAN’s digital future: Developing a dynamic, learner-led curriculum to empower learners with diverse needs.

ASDAN’s new CEO, Melissa Farnham, outlines a dynamic future for the charity and awarding organisation aligned to the government’s...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Safeguarding in schools: staying on top of school monitoring in the new academic year

With the rise in bullying, vaping, and security threats, each school must act to create a secure environment that...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

The September Snapshot: What Back-to-School Questions Should School Leaders Ask Staff?

The start of a new school year is the perfect time to set a clear direction, establish expectations, and...

Victoria

More from this theme

Teacher pay

NEU executive recommends members accept teacher pay offer

'This is a significant first – but not last – step towards long-term correction in pay' says union boss

Lucas Cumiskey

Teacher pay

STRB backs careful move to targeting pay by subject

If 'done well' targeting pay by subject might be 'a useful approach' to address shortage subject recruitment in a...

Samantha Booth

Teacher pay

Teacher pay 2024: Everything you need to know

Is it really ‘fully funded’? Can schools afford it? And what else has been announced?

Freddie Whittaker

Teacher pay

Reeves accepts 5.5% teacher pay recommendation

DfE confirms it will hand schools £1.2bn to help pay for staff rises, but they'll have to contribute £600m...

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *