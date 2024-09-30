3 in 5 primary teachers would never move into secondary

But some could be enticed by 'signing-on bonuses' and buddy schemes, government survey finds

But some could be enticed by 'signing-on bonuses' and buddy schemes, government survey finds

Sixty per cent of primary teachers would refuse the opportunity to teach in secondaries – but some could be enticed by “signing-on” bonuses and buddy schemes.

A Department for Education study, released last week, shows only 19 per cent would consider making the switch – while even fewer (12 per cent) would contemplate doing so in the next three years.

Many are concerned they lack the “depth of knowledge required” to teach one subject, while others feared they “would not be respected” or were worried about “the personal impact of teaching exam years”.

However, of those open to the move, some believe their transition could be aided by experienced mentors while others called for financial incentives.

“A ‘sign-on bonus’, salary increase, or a bursary or sponsorship for training were all noted as potential financial motivators for making the switch,” the report said.

“Some also noted that support from a mentor or buddy during their first few years as a secondary teacher would be reassuring and would offer an opportunity for feedback on their performance.”

Those who took part in the survey reported that a placement “to receive real-life exposure to what being a secondary teacher is like, with a mentor or through shadowing, was the best method to learn”.

It was “suggested that training specifically designed to enhance their subject knowledge in the area they would teach…would be beneficial”.

Some also said they would be encouraged to switch if they received guarantees “they would only teach transition years” in secondaries.

Despite this, others felt “there was nothing that would motivate them to move from their current role to secondary school teaching”, with 60 per cent saying they would not consider it.

One of the main barriers given was the “considerable depth of knowledge in a specific subject [needed] to teach in secondary”.

There were also fears they “would not be respected” with pupils “less willing to learn” and concerns around “the personal impact of teaching exam years…as these results stay with students for life”.