Home All news
Politics

Pepe Di’Iasio confirmed as ASCL’s next general secretary

He will replace Geoff Barton next April after no other candidates were nominated to oppose him

He will replace Geoff Barton next April after no other candidates were nominated to oppose him

26 Sep 2023, 15:10

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Breaking

School leader Pepe Di’Iasio has been confirmed as the next general secretary of the ASCL union.

The head of Wales High School in Rotherham and former ASCL president was nominated by the union’s ruling council earlier this year. The membership then had an opportunity to make further nominations, but none were received.

Di’Iasio will replace Geoff Barton in April 2024. He is standing down after seven years in the post.

Di’Iasio said it was a “huge honour to have been selected as general secretary and to have the opportunity to represent our fantastic members across the UK in their work on behalf of children and young people”.

“I will speak truth to power, with the courtesy and respect that is a hallmark of ASCL, but with an absolute determination to produce a better settlement for education.”

Schools ‘must have funding and staff they need’

He said schools, colleges and trusts “simply must have the funding and staff they need to produce the successful educational outcomes we want to see for all our children and young people”.

Geoff Barton
Geoff Barton

“I look forward to leading a superb team of highly committed and talented ASCL staff and working alongside our elected members on ASCL Council whose invaluable work ensures that the association is able to represent the voice of leaders accurately and authentically.”

Di’Iasio has previously been an executive headteacher of two schools and served as assistant director of education in Rotherham.

Barton said he was “absolutely confident that Pepe will take ASCL from strength to strength”.

“He is an outstanding leader with a deep belief in the power of education to transform lives, and a total commitment to support and represent our members in their vital work in the nation’s schools, colleges and trusts.

“He will be an eloquent advocate for the profession who speaks from the heart.”

More from this theme

Politics

The 23 schools policies signed off at Lib Dem conference

Approved motion sets out party's 'core policy offer' on schools

Freddie Whittaker

Politics
Munira Wilson

Lib Dems would spend £390m a year on tutoring

Party would offer free small-group tutoring to 1.75 million children if it formed a government, education spokesperson announces

Freddie Whittaker

Politics

Catherine McKinnell appointed shadow schools minister

Newcastle North MP replaces Stephen Morgan in Labour frontbench reshuffle

Freddie Whittaker

Politics, SEND

David Johnston appointed children’s minister as Coutinho promoted

He becomes the seventh minister to oversee the important SEND reforms

John Dickens

Politics
Gillian Keegan

Fact check: Is Keegan right about Labour plans and Tory success?

Battle lines drawn as election looms: but do the claims stack up?

Freddie Whittaker

Politics

Tory adviser returns to DfE in schools policy role

Rory Gribbell swaps party political role for civil service gig

Schools Week Reporter

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *