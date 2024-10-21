Pay scales for teachers and leaders in England from September 2024

The new pay scales for 2024-2025 have been confirmed by the Department for Education.
It comes after the government approved teacher and leader pay rises of 5.5 per cent, pledging to hand schools £1.2 billion towards the cost of covering them.
But the School Teachers’ Review Body estimated its recommendations would cost around £1.65 billion over a whole school year, and the DfE has said schools will need to put some of their own money into the deal to help make up the difference.
Local authority-maintained schools must follow these pay scales but academies and free schools are allowed to set their own.
Here are the new pay rates, effective from September 1, 2024.
Pay scales for teachers
Pay scales for school leaders
Classroom teachers
|England excluding London
|Unqualified teacher pay range
|2023
|2024
|Minimum
|20,598
|21,731
|Maximum
|32,134
|33,902
|Main pay range
|Minimum
|30,000
|31,650
|Maximum
|41,333
|43,607
|Upper pay range
|Minimum
|43,266
|45,646
|Maximum
|46,525
|49,084
|Leading practitioner pay range
|Minimum
|47,417
|50,025
|Maximum
|72,085
|76,050
|Fringe area
|Unqualified teacher pay range
|2023
|2024
|Minimum
|21,933
|23,140
|Maximum
|33,464
|35,305
|Main pay range
|Minimum
|31,350
|33,075
|Maximum
|Upper pay range
|Minimum
|44,579
|47,031
|Maximum
|47,839
|50,471
|Leading practitioner pay range
|Minimum
|48,723
|51,403
|Maximum
|73,393
|77,430
|Outer London area
|Unqualified teacher pay range
|2023
|2024
|Minimum
|24,415
|25,758
|Maximum
|35,954
|37,932
|Main pay range
|Minimum
|34,514
|36,413
|Maximum
|46,001
|48,532
|Upper pay range
|Minimum
|47,592
|50,210
|Maximum
|51,179
|53,994
|Leading practitioner pay range
|Minimum
|51,179
|53,994
|Maximum
|75,850
|80,022
|Inner London area
|Unqualified teacher pay range
|2023
|2024
|Minimum
|25,831
|27,252
|Maximum
|37,362
|39,417
|Main pay range
|Minimum
|36,745
|38,766
|Maximum
|47,666
|50,288
|Upper pay range
|Minimum
|52,526
|55,415
|Maximum
|56,959
|60,092
|Leading practitioner pay range
|Minimum
|56,377
|59,478
|Maximum
|81,051
|85,509
School leaders
|England excluding London
|2023
|2024
|Leadership minimum
|47,185
|49,781
|Headteacher group
|2023
|2024
|1
|53,380 – 71,019
|56,316 –74,926
|2
|56,082 – 76,430
|59,167 – 80,634
|3
|60,488 – 82,258
|63,815 – 86,783
|4
|65,010 – 88,530
|68,586 – 93,400
|5
|71,729 – 97,639
|75,675 – 103,010
|6
|77,195 – 107,700
|81,441 – 113,624
|7
|83,081 – 118,732
|87,651 – 125,263
|8
|91,633 – 131,056
|96,673 – 138,265
|Fringe area
|2023
|2024
|Leadership minimum
|48,484
|51,151
|Headteacher group
|2023
|2024
|1
|54,685 – 72,311
|57,693 – 76,289
|2
|57,383 – 77,730
|60,540 – 82,006
|3
|61,789 – 83,554
|65,188 – 88,150
|4
|66,316 – 89,818
|69,964 – 94,758
|5
|73,034 – 98,935
|77,051 – 104,377
|6
|78,507 – 108,995
|82,825 – 114,990
|7
|84,391 – 120,021
|89,033 – 126,623
|8
|92,933 – 132,352
|98,045 – 139,632
|Outer London area
|2023
|2024
|Leadership minimum
|50,929
|53,731
|Headteacher group
|2023
|2024
|1
|57,124 – 74,730
|60,266 –78,841
|2
|59,826 – 80,142
|63,117 – 84,550
|3
|64,229 – 85,965
|67,762 – 90,694
|4
|68,749 – 92,234
|72,531 – 97,307
|5
|75,478 – 101,350
|79,630 – 106,925
|6
|80,944 – 111,406
|85,396 – 117,534
|7
|86,826 – 122,437
|91,602 – 129,172
|8
|95,377 – 134,765
|100,623 – 142,178
|Inner London area
|2023
|2024
|Leadership minimum
|56,100
|59,186
|Headteacher group
|2023
|2024
|1
|62,304 – 79,856
|65,731 – 84,249
|2
|65,007 – 85,267
|68,583 – 89,957
|3
|69,407 – 91,095
|73,225 – 96,106
|4
|73,933 – 97,359
|78,000 – 102,714
|5
|80,655 – 106,476
|85,092 – 112,333
|6
|86,119 – 116,535
|90,856 – 122,945
|7
|92,007 – 127,564
|97,068 – 134,581
|8
|100,552 – 139,891
|106,083 – 147,586
