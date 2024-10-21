Home All news
Teacher pay

Pay scales for teachers and leaders in England from September 2024

DfE confirms pay scales following offer of 5.5 per cent to teachers and leaders

DfE confirms pay scales following offer of 5.5 per cent to teachers and leaders

21 Oct 2024, 17:52

The new pay scales for 2024-2025 have been confirmed by the Department for Education.

It comes after the government approved teacher and leader pay rises of 5.5 per cent, pledging to hand schools £1.2 billion towards the cost of covering them.

But the School Teachers’ Review Body estimated its recommendations would cost around £1.65 billion over a whole school year, and the DfE has said schools will need to put some of their own money into the deal to help make up the difference.

Local authority-maintained schools must follow these pay scales but academies and free schools are allowed to set their own.

Here are the new pay rates, effective from September 1, 2024.

Pay scales for teachers

Pay scales for school leaders

Here is the plain text version

Classroom teachers

England excluding London
Unqualified teacher pay range20232024
Minimum20,59821,731
Maximum32,13433,902
Main pay range
Minimum30,00031,650
Maximum41,33343,607
Upper pay range
Minimum43,26645,646
Maximum46,52549,084
Leading practitioner pay range
Minimum47,41750,025
Maximum72,08576,050
Fringe area
Unqualified teacher pay range20232024
Minimum21,93323,140
Maximum33,46435,305
Main pay range
Minimum31,35033,075
Maximum
Upper pay range
Minimum44,57947,031
Maximum47,83950,471
Leading practitioner pay range
Minimum48,72351,403
Maximum73,39377,430
Outer London area
Unqualified teacher pay range20232024
Minimum24,41525,758
Maximum35,95437,932
Main pay range
Minimum34,51436,413
Maximum46,00148,532
Upper pay range
Minimum47,59250,210
Maximum51,17953,994
Leading practitioner pay range
Minimum51,17953,994
Maximum75,85080,022
Inner London area
Unqualified teacher pay range20232024
Minimum25,83127,252
Maximum37,36239,417
Main pay range
Minimum36,74538,766
Maximum47,66650,288
Upper pay range
Minimum52,52655,415
Maximum56,95960,092
Leading practitioner pay range
Minimum56,37759,478
Maximum81,05185,509

School leaders

England excluding London
20232024
Leadership minimum47,18549,781
Headteacher group20232024
153,380 – 71,01956,316 –74,926
256,082 – 76,43059,167 – 80,634
360,488 – 82,25863,815 – 86,783
465,010 – 88,53068,586 – 93,400
571,729 – 97,63975,675 – 103,010
677,195 – 107,70081,441 – 113,624
783,081 – 118,73287,651 – 125,263
891,633 – 131,05696,673 – 138,265
Fringe area
20232024
Leadership minimum48,48451,151
Headteacher group20232024
154,685 – 72,31157,693 – 76,289
257,383 – 77,73060,540 – 82,006
361,789 – 83,55465,188 – 88,150
466,316 – 89,81869,964 – 94,758
573,034 – 98,93577,051 – 104,377
678,507 – 108,99582,825 – 114,990
784,391 – 120,02189,033 – 126,623
892,933 – 132,35298,045 – 139,632
Outer London area
20232024
Leadership minimum50,92953,731
Headteacher group20232024
157,124 – 74,73060,266 –78,841
259,826 – 80,14263,117 – 84,550
364,229 – 85,96567,762 – 90,694
468,749 – 92,23472,531 – 97,307
575,478 – 101,35079,630 – 106,925
680,944 – 111,40685,396 – 117,534
786,826 – 122,43791,602 – 129,172
895,377 – 134,765100,623 – 142,178
Inner London area
20232024
Leadership minimum56,10059,186
Headteacher group20232024
162,304 – 79,85665,731 – 84,249
265,007 – 85,26768,583 – 89,957
369,407 – 91,09573,225 – 96,106
473,933 – 97,35978,000 – 102,714
580,655 – 106,47685,092 – 112,333
686,119 – 116,53590,856 – 122,945
792,007 – 127,56497,068 – 134,581
8100,552 – 139,891106,083 – 147,586

