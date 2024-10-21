Pay scales for teachers and leaders in England from September 2024

DfE confirms pay scales following offer of 5.5 per cent to teachers and leaders

The new pay scales for 2024-2025 have been confirmed by the Department for Education.

It comes after the government approved teacher and leader pay rises of 5.5 per cent, pledging to hand schools £1.2 billion towards the cost of covering them.

But the School Teachers’ Review Body estimated its recommendations would cost around £1.65 billion over a whole school year, and the DfE has said schools will need to put some of their own money into the deal to help make up the difference.

Local authority-maintained schools must follow these pay scales but academies and free schools are allowed to set their own.

Here are the new pay rates, effective from September 1, 2024.

Pay scales for teachers

Pay scales for school leaders

Classroom teachers

England excluding London Unqualified teacher pay range 2023 2024 Minimum 20,598 21,731 Maximum 32,134 33,902 Main pay range Minimum 30,000 31,650 Maximum 41,333 43,607 Upper pay range Minimum 43,266 45,646 Maximum 46,525 49,084 Leading practitioner pay range Minimum 47,417 50,025 Maximum 72,085 76,050 Fringe area Unqualified teacher pay range 2023 2024 Minimum 21,933 23,140 Maximum 33,464 35,305 Main pay range Minimum 31,350 33,075 Maximum Upper pay range Minimum 44,579 47,031 Maximum 47,839 50,471 Leading practitioner pay range Minimum 48,723 51,403 Maximum 73,393 77,430 Outer London area Unqualified teacher pay range 2023 2024 Minimum 24,415 25,758 Maximum 35,954 37,932 Main pay range Minimum 34,514 36,413 Maximum 46,001 48,532 Upper pay range Minimum 47,592 50,210 Maximum 51,179 53,994 Leading practitioner pay range Minimum 51,179 53,994 Maximum 75,850 80,022 Inner London area Unqualified teacher pay range 2023 2024 Minimum 25,831 27,252 Maximum 37,362 39,417 Main pay range Minimum 36,745 38,766 Maximum 47,666 50,288 Upper pay range Minimum 52,526 55,415 Maximum 56,959 60,092 Leading practitioner pay range Minimum 56,377 59,478 Maximum 81,051 85,509

School leaders