44 planned free schools in doubt as review launched

Phillipson signals end of Tory free schools as centrally-delivered projects face 'value for money' reviews

Forty-four planned mainstream free schools are now in doubt after the government launched a review into whether they offer value for money – signalling the end of the Conservative party’s original free school model.

These will only be free school projects approved by central government, not those delivering through competitions run by councils – which are usual determined by a local need.

Government officials leading the review will speak to trusts and councils about whether the schools should now open.

Assessments will be based on whether they meet a need for places in the local area, if they have “any impact on existing local providers”, and whether the schools would provide a “distinctive curriculum”.

Eton College free school plans likely under review

The government would not immediately provide a list of affected projects. However some high-profile mainstream free schools are yet to open.

Eton College was given permission by government to open three ‘elite’ sixth forms in disadvantaged areas alongside Star Academies trust under the previous government.

Meanwhile, a northern version of the Brit School, which has nurtured performers such as Adele and Amy Winehouse, was also given permission to open in Bradford.

Free schools under threat will be written to. Phillipson said “more detail on schools in scope of the review will be provided in due course”.

An Eton Star Partnership spokesperson said they are “totally committed” to the project “in the long term and its vision of working to improve social mobility for young people across the country”.

Special free schools’ ‘value for money’ checks

Phillipson said work to deliver special and AP free schools “is continuing”.

But she added: “As with all government investment, special and alternative provision free school projects will be subject to value for money consideration through their development, in line with the government’s vision for the special educational needs system.”

Schools Week revealed last week concerns from councils after planned special free schools had been called in for review.

The DfE has been asked for more clarity on the ‘value for money consideration’ checks.

Phillipson said: “Under the last administration, substantial funds were allocated to the free schools programme, often resulting in surpluses in school capacity.”

She pointed to a National Audit Office report in 2017 that found around half of the 113,500 new places in mainstream free schools due by 2021 amounted to spare capacity in the local area.

‘Poor value for money’

“Not only is this poor value for money, the oversupply of places can be detrimental to the other, more established schools in that area – who might lose pupils, as well as teachers, to their new competitor.”

Schools Week revealed last year that around three in five planned free schools were slated to open in areas with rising numbers of surplus pupil places.

Phillipson added: “Meanwhile, in the fourteen years since the cancellation of the Building Schools for the Future programme, some of this funding could have been put to better use improving the deteriorating condition of our existing schools and colleges.

“We do not underestimate the scale of the challenge that we have inherited and this will not be a quick fix.”

Signalling the end of the original free school programme set up by the Conservatives – based on delivering innovative schools, as opposed to just meeting demand for places – Phillipson said her government will “continue to open new schools where they are needed”.

‘We value academy trusts’

She also signalled support for the academy sector, adding: “We also value the role of academy trusts within the school system. Strong trusts use their collaboration and leadership to deliver exceptional results for children and young people, including those in disadvantaged areas.

“Academy trusts will continue to have a crucial role in our mission to break down the barriers to opportunity.”

She said the government was setting out its review to ensure they “work transparently and openly with trusts and local authorities as we undertake this important work”.

5 new school rebuilds confirmed

Meanwhile, government has also confirmed five new school rebuilding projects – bringing the total to 518 projects.

The schools are: