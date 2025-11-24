Paul Smith to be a CEO again with move to EMET

Former regional schools commissioner set to lead 24-school Midlands trust, it has been announced

A former regional schools commissioner is set to take the reins at a 24-school academy chain, his third CEO role and fourth trust role in four years.

Paul Smith, currently the Northern Schools Trust’s chief education officer, has been named East Midlands Education Trust’s (EMET’s) new chief executive.

This will be the third CEO role he has taken, having led big chains Future Academies and the White Horse Federation.

Smith said: “I am excited to lead the next phase of EMET as we create world class opportunities for children, staff and communities in Nottinghamshire, Nottingham City, Derbyshire, Derby City and Leicestershire.

“I believe in the power of education beyond exam results, and I am committed to ensuring that all children have the best experience, education and future.”

Smith made headlines in 2015 when he was the first RSC – now called regional directors – to quit to take up an academy trust leadership role. He had been in post for less than two years.

He had been recruited to become the new CEO of Future Academies, set up and chaired by Lord Nash, the academies minister at the time.

Seven years later, he moved to White Horse. He left the trust in March last year, before taking his current role at Northern Schools.

EMET said his appointment “marks a significant moment” for the trust as it “looks to build on its strong foundations and strengthen its position as a leading voice in the sector”. The chain has 24 schools on its books.

Chair Ann Witheford added: “We are delighted to have appointed someone of Paul’s calibre as our next CEO.

“His depth of experience across school, regional and national leadership will be a significant asset to the trust as we continue to strengthen outcomes for children and communities…and lead EMET into an ambitious new chapter.”