Home All news
Movers and Shakers

Paul Smith to be a CEO again with move to EMET

Former regional schools commissioner set to lead 24-school Midlands trust, it has been announced

Former regional schools commissioner set to lead 24-school Midlands trust, it has been announced

24 Nov 2025, 9:30

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

A former regional schools commissioner is set to take the reins at a 24-school academy chain, his third CEO role and fourth trust role in four years.

Paul Smith, currently the Northern Schools Trust’s chief education officer, has been named East Midlands Education Trust’s (EMET’s) new chief executive.

This will be the third CEO role he has taken, having led big chains Future Academies and the White Horse Federation.

Smith said: “I am excited to lead the next phase of EMET as we create world class opportunities for children, staff and communities in Nottinghamshire, Nottingham City, Derbyshire, Derby City and Leicestershire.

“I believe in the power of education beyond exam results, and I am committed to ensuring that all children have the best experience, education and future.”

Smith made headlines in 2015 when he was the first RSC – now called regional directors – to quit to take up an academy trust leadership role. He had been in post for less than two years.

He had been recruited to become the new CEO of Future Academies, set up and chaired by Lord Nash, the academies minister at the time.

Seven years later, he moved to White Horse. He left the trust in March last year, before taking his current role at Northern Schools.

EMET said his appointment “marks a significant moment” for the trust as it “looks to build on its strong foundations and strengthen its position as a leading voice in the sector”. The chain has 24 schools on its books.

Chair Ann Witheford added: “We are delighted to have appointed someone of Paul’s calibre as our next CEO.

“His depth of experience across school, regional and national leadership will be a significant asset to the trust as we continue to strengthen outcomes for children and communities…and lead EMET into an ambitious new chapter.”

Latest education roles from

Senior Co-Chief Executive Officer

Senior Co-Chief Executive Officer

Scholars' Education Trust

View job
Deputy Principal, Curriculum & Quality

Deputy Principal, Curriculum & Quality

City College Plymouth

View job
Group Principal & Chief Executive

Group Principal & Chief Executive

Windsor Forest Colleges Group

View job
Regional Education Directors

Regional Education Directors

Lift Schools

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Bett UK 2026: Learning without limits

Education is humanity’s greatest promise and our most urgent mission.

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Six tips for improving teaching and learning for vocabulary and maths

The more targeted the learning activity to a student’s ability level, the more impactful it will be.

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

From lesson plans to financial plans: Helping teachers prepare for the Autumn budget and beyond

Specialist Financial Adviser, William Adams, from Wesleyan Financial Services explains why financial planning will be key to preparing for...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

IncludEd Conference: Get Inclusion Ready

As we all clamber to make sense of the new Ofsted framework, it can be hard to know where...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Movers and Shakers

Ofsted deputy chief Matthew Coffey to retire

The former FE teacher will leave the watchdog next month

Schools Week Reporter

Movers and Shakers
national tutoring programme

EPI chief executive Natalie Perera to leave think tank for AQA role

Former government adviser to take up chief external affairs and communications officer role for England's largest exam board

Jack Dyson

Movers and Shakers

Unity names new CEO following Coulson’s departure

Boss of private school group set to become 40-school trust's chief executive

Jack Dyson

Movers and Shakers

Movers and shakers: Education Partnership Trust, CICES, Bury Council

This week’s movers and shakers include an Olympic wrestler, a Lego collector and a former tree-logger

Schools Week Reporter

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *