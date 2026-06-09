Pupils are up to 55 per cent more likely to miss school on their birthdays, according to new government absence analysis.

Department for Education research also shows pupils are missing school after medical appointment and when the term ends with a “broken week”.

The DfE has also produced new guidance for schools on how to communicate with parents about attendance.

Common absences

The DfE analysed school attendance patterns for years 1 to 11 in 2024-25.

Across all pupils, overall absence rates were higher on birthdays. This gap peaked in year 8, when pupils are almost 55 per cent more likely to be absent on their birthday.

Analysis also found that pupils were missing more of the school day after a medical or dental appointment.

If pupils had an appointment during the morning session, just 54 per cent were present for the afternoon session. However, many of these pupils were recorded as having another medical appointment (39 per cent).

Absence rates were higher in schools that had a broken week at the end of term.

Analysis found that these schools had an average absence rate of 12.2 per cent during the part of the week pupils were supposed to be in school, 27 per cent higher than schools with a full week at the end of term.

Positive messaging

The DfE has also released new guidance on communicating with parents about attendance, and an attendance tracker.

It states messages about attendance should focus on a pupil’s sense of belonging, their friendships and experience, and adapt in tone depending on their circumstances.

Schools should convey absence as missed days or lessons, rather than percentages.

Messages about academic outcomes and life skills are more relevant for older pupils, the guidance states.

It also makes clear that messages should not imply poor parenting or prioritise school metrics, as this will only push families away.

Communications calendar

Guidance urges schools to create a “communications calendar” across the school year so messages on attendance do not “overwhelm parents”.

Schools should think about timely points to speak with parents about absence, including the start of the year and terms, during winter illness periods, parents evenings and the build up to Christmas and Easter.

Leaders should consider what parents’ mindsets might be at these times and reflect this in their communications.

Universal messages should be used for all parents, but these should be adapted for different year groups or more personal check-ins, guidance adds.

For pupils who are feeling ill but want to attend school, leaders should create an “under the weather form”, which would help teachers adapt for them.

Resources available

Guidance also shares practical examples from lead schools in the DfE’s attendance and behaviour hub scheme.

These include giving pupils a queue-jump pass at lunchtime on their birthday.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “Improving attendance is everyone’s responsibility.

“That’s why we’re giving schools better tools to identify problems early and work with families to address them, while encouraging parents to play their part in building strong attendance habits.”