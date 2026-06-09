New partnerships between primary schools and early years settings will be given grants of up to £50,000 to improve reception readiness.

The Department for Education has set out how new “early education partnerships”, announced last year in the best start in life strategy, will work.

Early education minister Olivia Bailey said the partnerships will create a “more coherent and connected early years landscape”.

Partnerships will focus on inclusion and support for children with SEND and additional needs and from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Strengthening transitions

Guidance released by the Department for Education today states the primary objectives of the partnerships are to strengthen transition between early years and school and improve reception readiness.

In 2023-24, around 67 per cent of children achieve were judged to have a “good” level of development across areas like language, personal development, maths and literacy.

Ministers want to increase this to 75 per cent by 2028.

The partnerships will build the evidence base for effective transitions, especially among vulnerable pupil groups.

This will ensure more reception teaching time is spent on the curriculum, guidance says.

Funding outlined

The Department for Education has said funding will be available for up to 100 partnerships in year 1 of the three-year initiative.

They must include a primary school with a reception cohort and a minimum of one other type of early years provider, such as a school-based nursery, maintained nursery school or childminder.

A state funded primary school must be the “partnership grant administrator”.

If it has an overall Ofsted effectiveness rating below ‘good’, one or more key judgments below ‘good’ or any evaluation areas below ‘expected standard’, leaders will need to confirm they can deliver the partnership activities alongside school improvement.

The size of the partnership will determine grant funding for year 1.

The smallest, with two to four partner organisations, will receive up to £12,500, while those with five to nine will receive up to £25,000.

Partnerships with 10 to 14 partner organisations will receive up to £37,500 and those with 15 or more will receive up to £50,000.

Local authorities and multi-academy trusts can choose whether to get involved in the partnerships in an oversight role.

Three year plan

In the first year, partnerships should form, identify their local needs and begin to plan activities.

Clear governance and accountability agreements should be in place by March 2027, the DfE said.

Partnerships should also develop and submit a fully costed funding proposal for years 2 and 3 by January 2027, outlining alignment to priority areas.

In years 2 and 3, partnerships are expected to deliver tailored activities based on identified local needs.

Guidance says that best practice should be embedded over time “so it can be sustained and continue to benefit children beyond the lifetime of the initiative”.

Schools and early year providers have until 17 July to apply.