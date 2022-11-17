Home All news
Exams

Onscreen exams can’t ‘experiment with pupils’ futures’ – Ofqual chair

Tech in exams 'a case of when not if', but regulator's job is not to be 'evangelist of technology', says Bauckham

Tech in exams 'a case of when not if', but regulator's job is not to be 'evangelist of technology', says Bauckham

17 Nov 2022, 14:00

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion

Moving exams on-screen must not result in an “experiment with young peoples’ futures”, Ofqual’s chair has warned.

Ian Bauckham said greater use of technology for GCSEs and A-levels was “coming down the track and is probably a case of when not if”.

But he told the Schools and Academies Show that Ofqual’s job is to regulate exams for students, not to be an “evangelist of technology”.

Bauckham, also CEO at Tenax Schools Trust, said warned “we cannot take risks with young people’s qualifications”, and they “must be led” by “robust evidence”.

The future is digital – but not exclusively so

Ofqual is conducting research on online tests, including investigating adaptive testing – a computerised test that adjusts the difficulty of questions as students go through it – to replace tiering.

Exam board AQA has launched an online pilot where thousands of students sit onscreen tests.

Bauckham said Ofqual will be “cautious”, but added greater use of technology could benefit some students such as those with special educational needs and disabilities.

“We will need to make a detailed and sober assessment of risk and benefits and not experiment with young peoples’ futures.

“If exam boards tell us they want to use technology for some aspects of their examinations, we need as a regulator already to have done the spadework to know what it is we should be expecting from exam boards to make sure they use technology well and fairly and in the interest of the students.”

‘Misleading’ to compare results with Covid years

The Ofqual chair also told schools to expect 2023 results to be lower than 2022, with a return to pre-pandemic standards planned, albeit with some protections.

He added it was “very misleading to compare your results this year, 2022, with any other year”.

“And looking ahead to next year, lower results in 2023 compared with this year 2022 will not mean by itself that your school’s performance has fallen…it will be much more likely to be a reflection of the return nationally to normal grading standards.

“I know that it really can feel worrying when results come in and they look lower than the previous year. But let me repeat this point, we should not compare 2023 with 2022 and certainly not with 2020 and 2021 when we had no exams at all.”

Schools Week revealed how dozens of school leaders have agreed to stay tight-lipped over their A-level and GCSE results, warning against “futile and potentially damaging” comparisons given Covid upheaval.

More from this theme

Exams

‘Remarkable’ improvement in ethnic minorities’ GCSEs, but some fall further behind

But researchers warn educational success has 'not yet translated' in earnings

Samantha Booth

Exams
exam grades

A-level disadvantage gap widest since records began

New data also shows record number of schools needing extra arrangements for exam students

Samantha Booth

Exams

The return of school league tables: 7 key findings

Languages hold back EBacc, gender gap narrows and SEND pupils fall further behind

Samantha Booth

Exams

Secondary school disadvantage gap widens to largest in 10 years

Social mobility expert says government needs 'to step up to the challenge immediately. There is no time to lose'

Samantha Booth

Exams

DfE delays ‘devastating’ level 2 qualification reforms for a year

Ministers want to streamline the level 2 post-16 qualifications market

Billy Camden

Exams
Exclusive

‘Difficult to swallow’: Leaders criticise exam fee hikes of up to 17%

Exam boards will earn several million pounds more from schools - but say they have to cover the costs

Samantha Booth

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.