Ofsted use of AI in inspections doesn’t make the grade

The inspectorate trialled AI note taking in inspections, but wider roll out has been ditched after the tech was 'clunky'

Ofsted inspectors have trialled using AI to save them time while taking notes during inspections, but the watchdog has decided against any wider rollout for now.

The inspectorate’s first foray into using AI was brought to light in an independent report it commissioned on the impact its revised framework could have on teacher and leader wellbeing.

The “wellbeing impact assessment”, led by Sinéad Mc Brearty, the chief executive of Education Support, and published last week, said: “Whilst there are plans to provide support to inspectors through the introduction of AI tools, the initial usage of these proved clunky during visit observations.”

Schools Week asked Ofsted for more information, including the size of the pilot and what it involved, but it refused to share any details.

A spokesperson said: “Like most organisations, we’re interested in how AI can best support our work.

“However, we don’t have any plans to introduce AI tools in support of inspections when we start inspecting under the renewed framework in November.”

It is understood the trial involved inspectors using tools intended to help make note-taking easier.

Other public workers such as doctors and social workers have adopted AI note-taking tools as a way of cutting down on paperwork.

But Ofsted felt the tools created more work, rather than streamline inspections, Schools Week understands.

Matt Newman, the national officer representing Ofsted at the FDA, said the union’s HMI members “look forward to embracing new technologies to enhance the quality of inspection and make better use of their time”.

But he added: “The FDA understands that whilst the intention is for Ofsted to utilise these digital tools in the longer term, feedback from HMI suggests that the technology would require further work to maximise its potential.”