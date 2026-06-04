Ofsted boss Martyn Oliver ordered watchdog staff considering inspecting a school that postponed an MP’s visit to move “as quickly as you can” as “this one might have legs and we need to be in front of it”.

Oliver faced criticism when he publicly expressed concerns about the postponement of Jewish MP Damien Egan’s visit to Bristol Brunel Academy when he announced inspectors would visit the school in January.

Egan’s planned visit in September last year was postponed following opposition from local campaigners and National Education Union members on the academy’s staff who raised concerns about Egan’s involvement with the Labour Friends of Israel group.