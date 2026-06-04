Skip to content
5 June 2026

Exclusive

‘This one might have legs’: Inside Ofsted’s decision to inspect school that postponed MP visit

Officials who ordered inspection of a Bristol academy flagged media reports over decision to cancel visit

Ruth Lucas

More from this author
6 min read
|

See comments

Listen to this story

Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article.

1.0x

Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice.

0:00 0:00

Ofsted boss Martyn Oliver ordered watchdog staff considering inspecting a school that postponed an MPs visit to move as quickly as you canas this one might have legs and we need to be in front of it.

Oliver faced criticism when he publicly expressed concerns about the postponement of Jewish MP Damien Egans visit to Bristol Brunel Academy when he announced inspectors would visit the school in January.

Egans planned visit in September last year was postponed following opposition from local campaigners and National Education Union members on the academys staff who raised concerns about Egans involvement with the Labour Friends of Israel group.

Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week

subscribe

Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.

Share

Explore more on these topics

Ofsted

No Comments

More from this topic

‘An inspection reduced me to tears. Ofsted’s response was inadequate’

Headteacher John Hayes describes January visit as 'the worst experience of my career'
7d | Ofsted

No reinspections despite new context measure, says Ofsted

Watchdog defies calls for revisits of settings that didn't benefit from 'similar schools' metric
2w | Ofsted

Recent articles in news

Experts at hand SEND support should be ‘time limited’, says guidance
43m | Inclusion

Outsourcing firm misses out as Teach First hangs on to contract
14h
Early Access

Member early access content

Exclusive

Managed moves could be ‘consigned to the history books’
14h | Inclusion
Early Access

Member early access content

Investigation

Censured academy trusts continue to slide into the red
14h | Academies

Featured jobs from FE Week jobs / Schools Week jobs

Heads of Service – Education
8 Apr 2026 London Borough of Redbridge

Class Teacher
8 Apr 2026 Ashtree Primary Academy

Teacher of Spanish
2 Apr 2026 E-ACT The Oldham Academy North

Chief Executive Officer – Blessed Chiara Badano Catholic Education Trust
2 Apr 2026 Diocese of Leeds

Sponsored

Browse more news

Exclusive

Labour ‘taking credit’ for teachers recruited before it won power

14h | Recruitment and retention

Schools expect cuts to PE provision after funding shake up

14h | School funding

Exclusive

DfE mulls replacing Tories’ Mandarin Excellence Programme

14h | Curriculum

Exclusive

Snubbed schools more likely to get repairs cash if they shut

14h | School buildings

Secondary pupil numbers fall for first time in a decade

23h | Schools