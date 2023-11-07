Home All news
Ofsted

Ofsted slams ‘weak’ joint working between schools and social care

School leaders told inspectors they were 'too often working in isolation' to keep vulnerable children safe

School leaders told inspectors they were 'too often working in isolation' to keep vulnerable children safe

7 Nov 2023, 16:03

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Ofsted says join-up between schools and partner agencies is 'weak'

Ofsted has criticised “weak” joint working between social care, police, health services and schools, as heads reported they were “too often working in isolation” to keep children safe.

The inspectorate has published new research based on joint inspections in five areas of the multi-agency response to children and families who need help, in particular targeted early help.

It warned that the sample of inspections, which took place in Bedford, Sunderland, Surrey, Wirral and Harrow, was not “nationally representative”.

Ofsted found local safeguarding partnerships needed to ensure “greater engagement and strategic consensus” with partner agencies, “particularly schools”.

The research found that “join-up between schools or other education providers and partner agencies was weak”.

This was despite schools having a “critical role to play”, with the watchdog adding that “more needs to be done so that agencies see them as a key partner”.

Government social care reforms should therefore “remain responsive” to a “lack of multi-agency working, particularly with schools”.

Official data shows that last year, schools were the second most common source of referrals to children’s social care.

They have been in the top three sources of referral every year since at least 2014.

Ofsted said schools were “well placed to spot the earliest signs of a family in need of help” and could provide “appropriate help in a non-intrusive way”.

Ofsted finds ‘good practice’ in schools

Inspectors saw “good practice” by schools and evidence of positive outcomes for children.

But school leaders told inspectors that they were “too often” working in isolation to keep vulnerable children safe.

They added that communications they had with children’s social care, health services or police were “not consistent or that strategic connections were missing”.

Ofsted also found a lack of knowledge about Operation Encompass, a cross-partnership information-sharing programme that enables police to inform schools about domestic abuse incidents.

In a few cases, the system was not being implemented “effectively” and oversight groups had “not identified” this issue.

One area did not know that not all schools had signed up to the scheme.

In its conclusion, the report noted that there needed to be a “shared understanding” of what early help is among all relevant professionals and partners, “including schools”.

More from this theme

Ofsted
New Ofsted analysis shows the alignment between its inspection grades and exam results

Two-thirds of Ofsted grades now match results after pandemic dip

Inspectorate says alignment now similar to pre-2019 despite curriculum focus, but outliers remain

Amy Walker

Ofsted
Exclusive

‘Independent’ inquiry’s critical Ofsted poll mostly NEU members

Leaders slam self-selecting sample of union-funded group that is 'dressed up as independent'

Samantha Booth

Ofsted
Experts have called for the HSE to conduct an immediate probe into work-related stress and mental health in the education sector

Ruth Perry inquest will not examine whether state failed to protect her

Perry was in contact with the mental health crisis team five days after an Ofsted inspection, an inquest pre-hearing...

Jack Dyson

Ofsted

Ofsted has ‘moved too far’ from outcomes data, says former chief

Wilshaw also says inspections don't look 'enough' at teaching quality, and warns single-phrase judgments give parents 'false comfort'

Samantha Booth

Ofsted
New Ofsted analysis shows the alignment between its inspection grades and exam results
Exclusive

Ofsted: ‘Insider knowledge’ helps schools get better grades

Researchers say the 'significant advantage' raises questions over the 'equity and fairness' of inspections

Amy Walker

Ofsted
Ofsted has rated a school good after overturning its recent inadequate judgment

School improvement role for Ofsted risks ‘mission creep’, MPs warned

Labour wants watchdog to be improver and inspector, but academy sector leader warns it's 'tricky territory'

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *