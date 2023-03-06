Home All news
Teacher strikes

Ofsted moves to Monday inspections for teacher strikes week

Watchdog says it will avoid inspecting on NEU strike days on Wednesday and Thursday

Watchdog says it will avoid inspecting on NEU strike days on Wednesday and Thursday

6 Mar 2023, 18:35

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion

Ofsted will not inspect schools next Wednesday or Thursday as teachers prepare to strike again over pay and school funding.

Members of the National Education Union in all nine regions of England are due to walk out next week. It is the first national strike since February 1, but comes after regional strikes on three days last week.

As it did during action on February 1, Ofsted has confirmed it will “schedule school inspection notifications and on-site inspections to avoid strike days”.

However, the watchdog said it wanted to “maintain school inspection activity as far as possible, while responding sensitively to local circumstances”.

“To avoid the two-day national strike on Wednesday March 15 and Thursday March 16, we will notify schools on Friday March 10, for inspections taking place on Monday March 13 and Tuesday March 14.”

Inspections do not normally begin on a Monday, and the change raises the prospect of leaders and staff worrying all weekend about inspectors arriving on a Monday morning.

Ofsted said it would also have its “usual deferral policy in place”.

“Any deferral requests made as a result of strike action will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

“Our inspections of social care, further education and skills and early years providers will continue as planned.”

More from this theme

Teacher strikes

Teacher strikes: 4 in 5 London schools affected by Thursday’s action

Capital's schools far more likely to close or restrict attendance as a result of NEU walkouts

Freddie Whittaker

Teacher strikes

Keegan snubs ASCL conference as pay stalemate continues

Education secretary will miss the Birmingham event because she hopes to be in pay talks, union reveals

Freddie Whittaker

Teacher strikes

Teacher strikes: Half of northern schools close or restrict attendance

Around one in three pupils missed school in regions affected by today's walkout, attendance data suggests

Freddie Whittaker

Teacher strikes

NEU ‘prepared’ to consider strikes pause

Leaders 'prepared to negotiate', but criticise government's ultimatum over walkouts next week

Freddie Whittaker

Teacher strikes

DfE recommends ‘affordable’ 3% teacher pay rise for 2023

But in their evidence to pay review body, ministers say there could be 'more headroom' if energy prices fall

Freddie Whittaker

Teacher strikes

Keegan pledges ‘formal talks’ if NEU calls off next week’s strike

Education secretary says she wants to find 'fair and reasonable settlement'

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *