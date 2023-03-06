Trial later this year for languages and physics teachers aims to 'make teaching here even more attractive to the best teachers'

The government will offer overseas languages and physics teachers a £10,000 “relocation premium” to work in England under a new trial.

It would be open to both trainee and established teachers working outside the UK, and would be paid at the end of their first term. The money would not need to be paid back.

The plans were announced last year by then education secretary Nadhim Zahawi.

They will “make teaching here even more attractive to the best teachers from around the world”, the government said in its white paper.

Ministers have missed their secondary teacher recruitment targets for all but one of the past ten years. Last year, they fell 40 per cent short.

Recent analysis by school workforce expert Jack Worth shows this year’s recruitment is actually looking worse, with a big drop in primary trainees.

Guidance published today said the international relocation payment would also cover the costs of visas and the immigration health surcharge. It can be paid alongside bursaries or scholarships too.

The pilot will run next academic year and launch in the autumn.

The government had already been offering “acclimatisation” support as part of a pilot.

‘I want to attract the very best teachers’

Announcing plans for the new pilot in March last year, Zahawi said: “Because teaching is an increasingly global profession, I want to attract the very best teachers across the world,” he said.

“That is why we will also introduce a new relocation premium to help with visas and other expenses for teachers and trainees moving here from abroad.”

Former government adviser Sam Freedman called this year’s recruitment numbers “disastrous”, adding: “Serious teacher shortages incoming.”

The white paper also proposed a new digital service to recognise international teaching qualifications. A future contract for that was published in August, but nothing has since been announced.

Government recently announced reforms to make England “the most attractive place in the world” to teach, including widening the main QTS application route to more countries by the end of this year.

But Schools Week revealed in December the reforms to get more overseas teachers working in England would fill only a sixth of the shortfall in EU recruits since Brexit.