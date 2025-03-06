Home All news
Ofsted

Ofsted claims inspections improved curriculum (*based on just 20 school visits)

Evaluation of current inspection framework criticised over tiny sample size – with Ofsted admitting reading prioritised over maths 

Evaluation of current inspection framework criticised over tiny sample size – with Ofsted admitting reading prioritised over maths 

6 Mar 2025, 18:07

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Ofsted

Ofsted has claimed its current inspection framework led to curriculum improvements, but is facing criticism for basing the finding on just 20 school visits.

The watchdog committed to evaluating its education inspection framework (EIF) after the death of headteacher Ruth Perry.

The evaluation, published Thursday, claimed “overall, curriculum quality had improved. The schools in our study were more focused on curriculum quality.”

But the report was based on visits seven HMIs made to just 20 schools last year. The schools were among 64 visited in 2018 as part of curriculum research by Ofsted before the EIF was introduced.

Sample size ‘shocking’

Former senior HMI Frank Norris described the size and nature of the cohort used in the study as “quite shocking” and “deeply worrying”.

“No empirical study worth its salt would try to draw conclusions from such a small number of schools,” he said.

There are more than 24,000 state-funded schools and nurseries across England. Last year alone, Ofsted carried out 6,930 inspections at state-funded schools.

Frank Norris
Frank Norris

Norris also said the evaluation should have focused on more than just the curriculum and quality of education.

“We know how the various aspects of a framework impact on others so why hasn’t there been a focus on leadership or safeguarding? Is this an attempt to try and identify some good news at a time when there is little good Ofsted news?”

Adrian Gray, another former senior HMI, described Ofsted’s much-awaited evaluation as “entirely inadequate. A major problem to me is that there is no genuine survey data involved.”

The report acknowledges the small sample size in a footnote, saying: “It is worth noting the limitations of this study, especially its small scale. This must be considered when interpreting our findings. 

“The experiences of the schools in this study are not necessarily representative of schools more broadly.”

But Ofsted said “in-depth” interviews were carried out with the 20 school leaders who took part in research visits. These combined with the inspectors’ measures of education quality provided “compelling” evidence about the EIF’s impact.

The inspectorate says it chose to focus on curriculum and quality of education because the most major changes of the new EIF were putting the curriculum at the heart of Ofsted inspections, and the creation of a new “quality of education” judgment.

Focus on reading sees maths ‘left behind’

But some leaders said the focus on curriculum quality across all subjects “put pressure on staff” who teach multiple subjects or are not subject specialists.

Others said the focus on reading has resulted in other areas, such as maths, being “left behind”.

But Ofsted said school leaders were broadly “positive” about the EIF’s greater focus on quality of curriculum, and said inspectors saw “broader, more in-depth, ambitious curriculums, in most of the [20] schools we visited”.

Around one-third of the 20 schools had made “major changes” as a “direct result” of the EIF’s new focus on curriculum, it said.

Many had already been in the process of developing their curricula when the EIF was introduced, but said the new framework had helped them “speed up the changes”.

Ofsted said the EIF “played a part” in the improvement to curriculum quality. 

But they added: “What is included in our inspection frameworks, and what we inspect, have obvious consequences for practice in the sector. Yet we are only one part of the education system.”

It acknowledges that there have been myriad reasons for curriculum changes in the six years between the 2018 study and last year’s revisits. These include DfE-led changes, new school leaders, schools joining MATs, and academic-led developments.

“Fundamentally, improvements were driven by school leaders and staff who aimed to give children a high-quality education,” the report added.

Ofsted is currently consulting on proposals for a new inspection framework, which it hopes to launch in autumn 2025.

Visit the consultation website here.

Latest education roles from

IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Lecturer Electrical Installation

Lecturer Electrical Installation

Solihull College and University Centre

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

It’s Education’s Time to Shine: Celebrate your Education Community in 2025!

The deadline is approaching to nominate a colleague, team, whole school or college for the 2025 Pearson National Teaching...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Navigating NPQ Funding Cuts: An Apprenticeship Success Story

Last year’s NPQ funding cuts meant that half of England’s teachers faced costs of up to £4,000 to complete...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Embedding Formative Assessment: not just a box-ticking exercise but something long-term and meaningful for all

Our EFA programme has been proven to help schools achieve better GCSE results, as evidenced by the EEF. Find...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Building capacity in family support to tackle low school attendance 

Persistent and severe school absence impacts children, families, and communities—especially in disadvantaged areas. School-Home Support’s Attendance Support and Development Programme...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Ofsted

Ofsted to trial inspection proposals with 240 ‘visits’

Watchdog sets out plans to test its proposed approach to inspection

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Ofsted

Ex-inspectors launch ‘alternative big consultation’ on Ofsted report cards

Former senior officials behind the 'alternative big listen' last year fear proposals come with a 'take it or leave...

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Ofsted
Not all children entitled to free school meals will receive pupil premium funding next year.

Ofsted should measure schools on time pupils get to play – report

Study suggests children are spending less time playing both at school and outside education

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Ofsted
Exclusive

Behaviour improving says Ofsted, but teachers beg to differ 

Number of schools being marked down on behaviour by Ofsted has plunged by more than half since Covid

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *