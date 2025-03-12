Ofsted has appointed academy trust boss Mark Vickers as an “external adviser for inclusion” to help it implement its proposed reforms and boost inspector training.

Vickers is CEO at Olive Academies, which runs five alternative provision academies in London and the east of England.

The trust specialises in helping young people who are “reluctant learners” and have struggled with traditional teaching methods in mainstream schools, with a mission to help “re-engage them in learning”.

Ofsted has made inclusion a key criterion in its proposed new report cards, which are currently being consulted on, making it one of nine key areas the inspectorate proposes to assess at schools.

Lee Owston

The DfE has also pledged to boost inclusion in mainstream schools.

Lee Owston, Ofsted’s national director for education, said: “Our focus on inclusion will help ensure the changes we’re making to inspection work well for the SEND sector and, most importantly, for young people with SEND – as well as disadvantaged and vulnerable children.”

He said the inspectorate had already worked with Vickers during the development of its proposed new inspection framework.

“As the chair of our external reference group on inclusion, his extensive knowledge and leadership experience of the mainstream and specialist sectors has been invaluable,” said Owston.

“Mark will now be supporting us in implementing our proposed reforms, using his strong links with the school system, and specialist sector in particular, to help make sure we get the changes right for all settings.”

‘A real honour’

He said Vickers will also help Ofsted to continue to improve inspector training, and will work as a “key adviser” as it works to “refresh” its strategy around AP.

Vickers said: “It is a real honour to take on the role of external adviser for inclusion, through which I will build on the positive work that the external reference group has delivered over the past six months.

“I welcome the importance Ofsted places on inclusion, and I look forward to working with Sir Martyn and his team to deliver on this priority, contributing to a future that ensures all children across England receive the highest standard of education, which they deserve and are entitled to.”