Home All news
Ofsted

Ofsted appoints Mark Vickers as external adviser for inclusion

AP academy trust CEO will be tasked with helping to implement Ofsted's reforms

AP academy trust CEO will be tasked with helping to implement Ofsted's reforms

12 Mar 2025, 10:59

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Ofsted has appointed academy trust boss Mark Vickers as an “external adviser for inclusion” to help it implement its proposed reforms and boost inspector training.

Vickers is CEO at Olive Academies, which runs five alternative provision academies in London and the east of England.

The trust specialises in helping young people who are “reluctant learners” and have struggled with traditional teaching methods in mainstream schools, with a mission to help “re-engage them in learning”.

Ofsted has made inclusion a key criterion in its proposed new report cards, which are currently being consulted on, making it one of nine key areas the inspectorate proposes to assess at schools.

Lee Owston
Lee Owston

The DfE has also pledged to boost inclusion in mainstream schools.

Lee Owston, Ofsted’s national director for education, said: “Our focus on inclusion will help ensure the changes we’re making to inspection work well for the SEND sector and, most importantly, for young people with SEND – as well as disadvantaged and vulnerable children.”

He said the inspectorate had already worked with Vickers during the development of its proposed new inspection framework.

“As the chair of our external reference group on inclusion, his extensive knowledge and leadership experience of the mainstream and specialist sectors has been invaluable,” said Owston.

“Mark will now be supporting us in implementing our proposed reforms, using his strong links with the school system, and specialist sector in particular, to help make sure we get the changes right for all settings.”

‘A real honour’

He said Vickers will also help Ofsted to continue to improve inspector training, and will work as a “key adviser” as it works to “refresh” its strategy around AP.

Vickers said: “It is a real honour to take on the role of external adviser for inclusion, through which I will build on the positive work that the external reference group has delivered over the past six months.

“I welcome the importance Ofsted places on inclusion, and I look forward to working with Sir Martyn and his team to deliver on this priority, contributing to a future that ensures all children across England receive the highest standard of education, which they deserve and are entitled to.”

Latest education roles from

IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Lecturer Electrical Installation

Lecturer Electrical Installation

Solihull College and University Centre

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Catch Up® Literacy and Catch Up® Numeracy are evidence-based interventions which are highly adaptable to meet the specific needs of SEND / ALN learners

Catch Up® is a not-for-profit charity working to address literacy and numeracy difficulties that contribute to underachievement. They offer...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

It’s Education’s Time to Shine: Celebrate your Education Community in 2025!

The deadline is approaching to nominate a colleague, team, whole school or college for the 2025 Pearson National Teaching...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Navigating NPQ Funding Cuts: An Apprenticeship Success Story

Last year’s NPQ funding cuts meant that half of England’s teachers faced costs of up to £4,000 to complete...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Embedding Formative Assessment: not just a box-ticking exercise but something long-term and meaningful for all

Our EFA programme has been proven to help schools achieve better GCSE results, as evidenced by the EEF. Find...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Ofsted

Ofsted open to ‘another consultation’ on inspection reforms if sector demands rethink

Watchdog’s national director also insists report card proposals do not ‘throw the baby out with the bath water’

Schools Week Reporter

Ofsted
Ofsted

Ofsted claims inspections improved curriculum (*based on just 20 school visits)

Evaluation of current inspection framework criticised over tiny sample size – with Ofsted admitting reading prioritised over maths 

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Ofsted

Ofsted to trial inspection proposals with 240 ‘visits’

Watchdog sets out plans to test its proposed approach to inspection

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Ofsted

Ex-inspectors launch ‘alternative big consultation’ on Ofsted report cards

Former senior officials behind the 'alternative big listen' last year fear proposals come with a 'take it or leave...

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *