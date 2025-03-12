DfE told to come clean on its SEND reforms plan

Education committee chair demands government 'set out its plans and anticipated timescales' for special needs reforms

Education committee chair demands government 'set out its plans and anticipated timescales' for special needs reforms

The education committee has demanded government set out its plans and timescales for major SEND reforms after reports a white paper is on the table.

Committee chair Helen Hayes said while the Department for Education has submitted evidence to the ongoing SEND inquiry, it made “no reference to an upcoming white paper or other major policy announcement”.

“In light of recent media reports suggesting the imminent publication of a white paper on SEND, we ask you to write to us setting out your plans and the anticipated timescales for any policy announcements on SEND over the next six months,” Hayes said.

In a letter to schools minister Catherine McKinnell, published yesterday, Hayes said the committee’s SEND inquiry had an “unprecedented” number of contributions, including from parents of children with additional needs.

Over 880 pieces of evidence was submitted to the committee which reflects the “huge impact” the SEND system has on children’s daily lives, she said.

This week the committee heard concerns about Ofsted’s plans on inclusion and wider funding from sector experts, as well as from youngsters.

Hayes said SEND is the “most significant challenge facing the education sector”.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson has set out her intention to oversee “system-wide” reform.

The Guardian reported last week that a SEND white paper is being drawn up. One of the big problems is funding, with councils having high needs deficits that could total nearly £5 billion by 2026.

Half of councils have warned they will become insolvent when an accounting measure keeping the deficits off their balance sheets expires next year.

Local authorities have been allowed to keep the deficits off their main balance sheets since 2020, under a measure called a “statutory override”. This prevents them from effectively declaring bankruptcy.

The government has still not said what it will do when the override expires next year.

The DfE was approached for comment.