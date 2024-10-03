Home All news
Sign language

Ofqual told ministers timeframe for BSL GCSE ‘wouldn’t be possible’

Campaigners fear sign language GCSE now won't be rolled out as promised in September 2025

Campaigners fear sign language GCSE now won't be rolled out as promised in September 2025

3 Oct 2024, 17:34

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Exclusive

The exams regulator warned the previous government it wouldn’t be possible to launch the long-awaited British sign language (BSL) GCSE in the timeframe announced by ministers, Schools Week can reveal.    

Conservative ministers pledged to introduce the qualification next September, arguing it will “breakdown barriers, advance equality of opportunity, and celebrate the history and rich culture” of BSL.

But it now looks likely that date will be missed, campaigners say. It has since emerged Ofqual also advised the previous incumbents of Downing Street that it would not be possible to meet the timeframe.

BSL work ‘taking time’

Lindsay Foster, of BSL awarding body Signature, said: “It is [our] belief, given how close we are to 2025, that it is unrealistic that first teaching will commerce in September 2025.

“Although the delay may be frustrating, it is important that this qualification is right and meets the needs of those who will be taking it.”

Before a qualification is accredited by Ofqual, the body has to determine assessment rules and produce guidance on this. It then goes through a two-stage review.

The first is an independent review by at least two subject experts and Ofqual staff. A panel then considers the findings.

Final decisions on accreditation are taken by independent members of the regulator.

A spokesperson for the regulator said it is “obliged to secure rigorous standards in the implementation of qualifications to ensure they are robust and respected”.

“We must ensure this new GCSE is well designed, takes in the views of the deaf community, and meets the needs of students learning BSL – and this work takes time.”

Deaf charities and other campaigners have been calling for a BSL GCSE for years, and the government has been planning to introduce one for around five years, but with little progress.

This comes after Schools Week revealed that the natural history GCSE is also unlikely to be introduced by its original target of next September as the sign-off process was stalled earlier this year. 

The proposals were announced to great fanfare by then-education secretary Nadhim Zahawi in 2022, forming part of the government’s sustainability and climate strategy.

Latest education roles from

Employability Tutor

Employability Tutor

Capital City College Group

View job
Grounds Person/Arboriculture Instructor

Grounds Person/Arboriculture Instructor

Capel Manor College

View job
Apprentice Gardener

Apprentice Gardener

Capel Manor College

View job
Curriculum Director – Higher Education

Curriculum Director – Higher Education

Shrewsbury Colleges Group

View job
Communications Officer Mat Cover

Communications Officer Mat Cover

Reach Academy Feltham

View job
Director of Business Studies

Director of Business Studies

Reach Academy Feltham

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Cutting-edge technology allows students to hold virtual conversations with Holocaust survivors.

Testimony 360, the new programme from the Holocaust Educational Trust uses innovative technology to bring the people and places...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

ASDAN’s digital future: Developing a dynamic, learner-led curriculum to empower learners with diverse needs.

ASDAN’s new CEO, Melissa Farnham, outlines a dynamic future for the charity and awarding organisation aligned to the government’s...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Safeguarding in schools: staying on top of school monitoring in the new academic year

With the rise in bullying, vaping, and security threats, each school must act to create a secure environment that...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

The September Snapshot: What Back-to-School Questions Should School Leaders Ask Staff?

The start of a new school year is the perfect time to set a clear direction, establish expectations, and...

Victoria

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *