GCSEs: Exam aids to remain for three more years

Bridget Phillipson extends use of formula and equation sheets for maths, physics and combined science until 2027

Bridget Phillipson extends use of formula and equation sheets for maths, physics and combined science until 2027

3 Oct 2024, 15:01

Pupils sitting GCSEs in maths, physics and combined science will continue to receive exam aids for three more years, the education secretary has said.

Exam boards first provided pupils with formula and equation sheets in 2022 in recognition of the continuing impact of Covid pandemic lockdowns on learning. They were provided again in 2023 and 2024, with ministers intending to scrap them from next year.

Bridget Phillipson today wrote to Sir Ian Bauckham, the chief regulator of Ofqual, to inform him of her decision to continue with the approach in 2025, 2026 and 2027.

Bridget Phillipson
Bridget Phillipson

She said Covid “continues to have an impact on students, who missed out on vital years of education and development and stakeholders have raised concerns that removing the support which formulae and equation sheets have provided in recent years is premature”.

Phillipson is also “conscious that the independent review of curriculum and assessment will report next year and advise on long term changes to our curriculum and assessment system to more fully capture young people’s knowledge and abilities, whilst maintaining the important role of public examinations”. 

“On the basis of this evidence, I have concluded that the approach taken in 2022, 2023 and 2024 should continue, and therefore that students will not need to memorise the usual formulae and equations for GCSE mathematics, physics and combined science qualifications being taken in 2025, 2026 and 2027.”

Ofqual consults on ‘adaptations’

She said students will “continue to be expected to understand and use these formulae and equations, maintaining high standards for what students must study”.

“Therefore, I would like Ofqual to consider continuing arrangements that provide support to students in GCSE mathematics, physics and combined sciences exams in 2025, 2026 and 2027.”

Following this, government anticipates “there may be future changes resulting from the independent review”.

In his reply, Bauckham said Ofqual “will now consult on adaptations to the assessment requirements for these subjects”.

“The consultation will seek views on continuing to require exam boards to provide support materials, in the form of formulae and equation sheets, for these exams, as they have done in previous years.”

He added it was “important that there is clarity for teachers and students so they know, as soon as possible, what changes will be made to the exams for which they are preparing”.

“In view of this Ofqual’s consultation has been launched today and will remain open for 2 weeks until 11.45pm on Thursday October 17 2024. Ofqual will consider all responses to the consultation and will announce its decisions as soon as possible after that.”

