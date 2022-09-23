Home All news
Ofqual seeks schools’ evidence on BTEC results delays

Two week window to open for schools to submit evidence on summer delays

23 Sep 2022, 13:57

Exclusive

The exams watchdog is urging schools to submit evidence on delays to BTEC results this year as part of a review to stop it happening again.

Ofqual will launch a two-week call for evidence on Monday after delays which meant thousands of students did not receive their results on time this summer. The review is also examining delays to Cambridge Technical qualifications.

Dr Jo Saxton, chief regulator, said it was “unacceptable” for students not to receive results “when they either legitimately expect them, or need them for the purpose of progression”.

In a letter to schools and colleges, seen by Schools Week, Saxton said: “Please be assured that we are carrying out this review with the interests of students firmly in our sights, and that we will use the findings to take action to protect students who are expecting results in 2023.

“This will include regulatory action if we feel it is appropriate.”

Saxton revealed the review will look at the actions and communications of awarding organisations.

Saxton

Pearson delivers level 2 and 3 BTECs while OCR offers CTECs.

The review will also analyse how data is collected, shared and used to support student progression, including with UCAS, and how Ofqual identifies and manages risks.

Finally it will look at feedback from those impacted on problems they experienced.

Saxton said Ofqual would value schools’ and colleges’ contribution to the evidence collection, adding they “welcome the submission of evidence relating to delays with level 3 or level 2 VTQ results”.

Ofqual will write to schools again with details on how to contribute.

Pearson is already facing a record-breaking £1.3 million fine over re-mark failings.

