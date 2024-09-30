Home All news
Exams

Ofqual issues cyber warning over coursework as 1 in 3 secondaries hit

Scores of coursework could be lost from 'weak' security, as many teachers went without tech training last year, regulator warns

Scores of coursework could be lost from 'weak' security, as many teachers went without tech training last year, regulator warns

30 Sep 2024, 13:00

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

One in three secondaries have been rocked by cyber-attacks in the last year, prompting warnings from the exams regulator that scores of children’s coursework could be lost.

Schools and colleges in the northwest were the hardest hit by the incidents, with some taking more than half a term to recover, an Ofqual-commissioned Teacher Tapp survey found.

A third of secondary teachers also admitted that they have never received cyber-security training this year – as one revealed it was “utter chaos” after their school was targeted.

“[It happened] last summer before results days. From then on, all teaching staff were unable to access anything, so could not prepare for the year,” the teacher, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

“When back in school, we could not use the desktops and there were not enough laptops. This went on for weeks and was utter chaos.”

Another teacher told how an incident at their school “caused a dip in belief about the security of our systems and led to difficult conversations with parents”.

‘Critically damaging’ attacks

Thirty-four per cent of the schools that responded to the Teacher Tapp survey, which polled secondaries across England, had experienced a cyber incident over the last academic year.

Most commonly, they (23 per cent) had been hit by phishing attacks. The northwest was the worst-hit, with 40 per cent of schools having cyber problems, compared to 28 per cent in the east of England.

Nine per cent of heads said the attacks were “critically damaging”. Around 20 per cent could not recover immediately, with 4 per cent taking more than half a term.

The survey also revealed that 33 per cent of secondary teachers had not received cyber-security training this year. Of the two-thirds that had training, 66 per cent said it was useful.

Amanda Swann, Ofqual’s executive director of general qualifications, stressed “many schools and colleges take cyber security seriously” but noted “this poll highlights that there is more to be done”.

“Losing coursework that is the result of many hours of hard work is every student’s nightmare. Even more distressing is losing a whole class or year group’s coursework because of weak cyber security on a school or college IT system.”

She is urging teachers and leaders to visit the National Cyber Security Centre’s school resource guide to learn how to defend against cyber-attacks.

Latest education roles from

Associate Assistant Principal: Maths

Associate Assistant Principal: Maths

Harris City Academy Crystal Palace

View job
Midday Meals Supervisor

Midday Meals Supervisor

Harris Academy Chobham

View job
Assistant Principal

Assistant Principal

Harris Academy Merton

View job
Travel and Tourism Lecturer

Travel and Tourism Lecturer

Hull College

View job
Teacher of DT

Teacher of DT

Harris Academy Merton

View job
Deputy Director of English

Deputy Director of English

Harris Garrard Academy

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Cutting-edge technology allows students to hold virtual conversations with Holocaust survivors.

Testimony 360, the new programme from the Holocaust Educational Trust uses innovative technology to bring the people and places...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

ASDAN’s digital future: Developing a dynamic, learner-led curriculum to empower learners with diverse needs.

ASDAN’s new CEO, Melissa Farnham, outlines a dynamic future for the charity and awarding organisation aligned to the government’s...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Safeguarding in schools: staying on top of school monitoring in the new academic year

With the rise in bullying, vaping, and security threats, each school must act to create a secure environment that...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

The September Snapshot: What Back-to-School Questions Should School Leaders Ask Staff?

The start of a new school year is the perfect time to set a clear direction, establish expectations, and...

Victoria

More from this theme

Exams
Exclusive

SEND pupils now allowed to listen to music during exams

Schools will also be able to use mental health support service referral letters to apply for extra support

Samantha Booth

Exams
exam fees exams GCSEs A-levels

Heads slam ‘unacceptable’ above-inflation 2025 exam fee rises

Leaders say increases are unaffordable for schools and 'hard to stomach'

Lucas Cumiskey

Exams

VTQ and T Level 2024: 7 key results trends

North West has most T Level awards while engineering students struggle with industry placements

Jack Dyson

Exams

Post-16 students studying narrower range of subjects, report finds

Decoupling AS and A-levels looks to have hit take-up for humanities while students 'increasingly' choosing from single subject group

Lucas Cumiskey

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *