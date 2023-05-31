OCR to review difficulty of GCSE computer science paper

Follows backlash over exam leaving pupils 'completely disheartened' and warning it will put more fear the exam will put off more pupils from taking the subject which analysis suggests is already harder than others

An exam board has said it will “look at the difficulty” of a GCSE computer science paper after complaints that it left high-achieving pupils “traumatised” and “completely disheartened”.

While OCR has pledged a “fair outcome for all” with the potential to lower grade boundaries if deemed necessary, teachers and experts fear it could put children off taking the subject.

Pupils typically achieve a grade lower in computing compared to other comparable GCSEs, analysis by BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, suggests.

The issue of whether computing is harder is also already being investigated by regulator Ofqual.

Teachers and students took to social media to complain about the J277 GCSE (9-1) paper 2 on Thursday afternoon.

Kaajal Chohan, head of computing at a Leicester school, tweeted the paper was “awful” with pupils left “completely disheartened”.

“The level of difficultly was unnecessary and nothing like the previous papers. it has put so many students off choosing this as an A Level subject.”

Another computer science teacher said the paper had left her students “traumatised”.

An OCR spokesperson said it was aware “some students found this to be a challenging paper”.

“We will look at the difficulty of the paper during the marking and awarding process,” they added.

“As our senior examiners review student answers on this exam paper, their options will include adjusting mark schemes and setting grade boundaries at an appropriate level to ensure a fair outcome for all.”

Students ‘very upset’ after exam

Specific concerns raised by teachers were that the exam contained “too many wordy questions”, while the paper was “a huge step up” from previous ones.

Complaints have also been shared via a closed Facebook group for the subject, which is administrated by OCR employees.

In one comment, a teacher said “students who were getting grade 9s in mocks were very upset with it.

“One of my students who is really advanced for his level…came up to me and said that he only just about understood it.”

One computer science teacher based in East Sussex told Schools Week she was considering switching to a different exam board for new GCSE pupils because of the difficulty of the paper.

Pupils also voiced their frustration, with one taking to social media to declare it “the worst exam ive [sic] ever sat in my LIFE”.

Several posts about the paper also surfaced on video-sharing platform TikTok, including one of a pupil with his head in his hands in a school yard alongside the caption “wtf was that”.

‘Struggle’ to get pupils to take computer science

Miles Berry, professor of computer education at the University of Roehampton, said the subject was difficult to assess in general because written exams offered “a very unrepresentative experience of problem solving using programming”.

“I think it would be lovely to get back to something which gives a more realistic experience of programming,” he added.

He said as the subject is “already known” to be more difficult, it wouldn’t put future pupils off.

But he added “it’s possible that we’ll have had some [pupils] who had such a negative experience of this paper that they decide not to carry on with the A-level”.

The number of pupils taking GCSE computing has increased over the past six years by more than 20 per cent, compared to a rise of just five per cent across all GCSEs. However, momentum has stalled since 2019, Datalab figures show.

At A-level, the number of pupils in England taking the subject has risen by more than 80 per cent to 14,800 last year.

The National Centre for Computing Education, backed by £84 million in government funding, was set up in 2018 to improve teaching and drive up participation in the subject.

BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, said it had “picked up some concerns” about the paper’s level of difficulty from the subject association group Computing at School.

But its head of education, Niel McLean, said it needed “to see how this translates into the grades awarded”.

BCS has previously raised concerns with Ofqual about the difficulties in attaining a high grade in the subject at GCSE.

In a 2021 letter to the regulator, BCS said this “leaves computing teachers with a huge struggle to persuade their senior leaders to resource GCSE Computer Science, and their students to take it”.

In a response in December that year, chief regulator Jo Saxton said the analysis “raises some questions that I find warrant further investigation”.

She added that developing a suitably rigorous evidence base would take time given the absence of exams in 2020 and 2021.

But in his statement, McLean said Ofqual’s analysis is now “underway and we look forward to hearing its outcomes”.

Ofqual was contacted for comment.