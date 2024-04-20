Home All news
Oak National Academy

Oak CEO hunt surpasses a year

Vacancy for £120k-a-year role remains unfilled 12 months since applications closed

Vacancy for £120k-a-year role remains unfilled 12 months since applications closed

20 Apr 2024, 5:00

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

A permanent boss at the government’s curriculum quango has yet to be appointed, a year after the recruitment process began.

Applications to head up Oak National Academy closed on April 6 last year. Interviews were scheduled for June but no announcement has been made. 

Matt Hood, Oak co-founder, has acted as interim chief executive since it controversially became an arm’s-length public body in 2022. Hood has applied for the permanent role.

Oak
Matt Hood

The Department for Education, which is running the recruitment round, said this week that a chief executive would be announced shortly, but did not comment on why it was taking so long. 

An Oak spokesperson said: “We appreciate the process takes time and are optimistic the appointment will be made very soon.”

In the job advert, education secretary Gillian Keegan said the government was looking for an “outstanding individual with senior leadership experience and education sector expertise”. 

They must demonstrate their “expertise in designing and delivering an evidence-informed, knowledge-rich curriculum” and “the ability to navigate the political landscape skilfully”.

The salary is £120,000. 

Sir Ian Bauckham, Oak chair, Jenny Oldroyd, the DfE’s curriculum and general qualifications director, and Clare Wagner, head of The Henrietta Barnett School, were advising ministers on the appointment. 

More from this theme

Oak National Academy
Classroom teachers asked to express interest in reviewing and creating Oak content

Oak looking at quality standards for external curriculum resources

The government's curriculum quango is exploring 'thresholds' providers would have to meet for it to signpost their resources

Samantha Booth

Oak National Academy

Legal showdown over Oak quango gets the go-ahead

Bodies representing ed tech and publishing firms say the curriculum body amounts to 'unlawful state subsidy'

Schools Week Reporter

Oak National Academy

Most teachers say Oak lessons didn’t cut workload

Evaluation also finds far fewer teachers used the online platform last year

Amy Walker

Oak National Academy

Oak launches £7m procurement for 8 more subjects

Organisations sought to provide curriculum resources for subjects including computing and religious education

Samantha Booth

Oak National Academy

Oak National Academy will allow commercial use of its lessons

Move allows schools to adapt resources and share outside their organisation, but U-turn on geo-restriction plans

John Dickens

Oak National Academy

Revealed: Oak names new curriculum partners

But contracts to create lessons for two subjects not awarded as bids 'did not meet high quality bar'

Samantha Booth

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *