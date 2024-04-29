Home All news
Recruitment

Now Teach: DfE ‘re-assessing’ how to get career-changers

Damian Hinds was quizzed about the decision to axe programme's funding

Damian Hinds was quizzed about the decision to axe programme's funding

29 Apr 2024, 16:36

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Damian Hinds

The government is ‘re-assessing the best ways’ to attract career-changers into teaching, the schools minister has said, after the DfE axed funding for Now Teach.

Damian Hinds was pressed during Parliamentary education questions today about the announcement over the weekend that the Department for Education will not re-tender the £4.4 million contract for the 2025 recruitment cycle.

This is despite the government having missed its secondary teacher recruitment target by 50 per cent this year.

Founded in 2016 by former Financial Times journalist Lucy Kellaway and former teacher Katie Waldegrave, Now Teach said it has since “supported over 1,000 older people to retrain and become secondary school teachers for STEM shortage subjects in England”.

Kellaway said yesterday that it was “utter madness to axe a target-busting recruitment programme during a recruitment crisis”.

‘Re-assessing’ recruitment

Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Munira Wilson asked Hinds “why on earth” the government was withdrawing funding while missing teacher training targets.

Hinds said career changers “are a very important part of people coming into this noble profession”.

“We are continuing with our career changers programme. We’re not axing Now Teach. We’re not re-procuring it, so we’re not extending it again.”

But he added that “to put it in perspective, it’s about 200 to 250 people in a typical year out of about 7,000 career changers coming into teaching”.

“So we are re-assessing the best ways to attract more of them because we want to grow the number of career changers coming into teaching and make sure we go about it in the very best and most productive way.”

It comes after Teach First, which delivers the government’s separate “high potential” initial teacher training programme, announced a quarter of its cohort now consists of those changing career.

More from this theme

Recruitment

Now Teach: DfE axes funding for recruitment programme

Ex-DfE advisor and former education secretary criticise funding cut amid recruitment and retention crisis

Lucas Cumiskey

Recruitment

Focus on recruitment schemes that will make a difference, ministers urged

A Schools Week FOI revealed a government scheme to recruit armed forces veterans has tanked

Lucas Cumiskey

Recruitment
Image: House of Lords 2013/Roger Harris
Exclusive

Scouting for teachers: DfE’s latest recruitment plan revealed

Scouts will develop 'teaching skills' as part of attaining their badges under a new government scheme to boost teaching...

Lucas Cumiskey

Recruitment
Exclusive

Teacher recruitment campaign gets animated to boost interest

£15,000 contract aims to provide 'access to realistic job preview tools'

Lucas Cumiskey

Recruitment
Exclusive

Teacher training top-up courses slashed as DfE cuts costs

Funding to provide subject knowledge enhancement (SKE) courses cut to just five subjects from next month

Jack Dyson

Recruitment

DfE on track to miss teacher recruitment targets, again

NFER analysis predicts secondary target miss despite improving picture, and worsening primary recruitment as crisis reaches ‘critical state’

Lucas Cumiskey

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *