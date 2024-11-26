A trip to Washington, D.C. to engage in the election changed our group's aspirations and self-belief. We need more of that at home

A trip to Washington, D.C. to engage in the election changed our group's aspirations and self-belief. We need more of that at home

The energy in Washington DC was unlike anything I’d ever experienced. Every conversation echoed the tension and excitement. And there we were, a group of UK students, immersed in one of the most anticipated US elections in modern history. The journey that led us here had been intense and exhilarating.

It all began here with an initiative run by The Talent Foundry to join an immersive programme called Inspire US24, which would culminate in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of the US elections.

The starting point was a competition for young people to create social campaigns for community betterment. Seventy-five schools and sixth form colleges developed campaigns with missions that resonated in their communities.

My team’s campaign, TalkAboutPeriods, from Preston Manor High School in London, refined our ideas tirelessly. Each team brought something unique: from tackling menstrual health stigma and healthcare inequality to addressing public vaping awareness and community infrastructure issues.

The competition was fierce, knowing only ten teams would make it to the final in London, where four would win a fully-funded “campaign week” in DC.

After countless workshops, pitch-perfecting and brainstorming, the day arrived. Standing before the judges, I felt both nervous and thrilled. To our delight, my team, along with students from Lampton School, Oasis Academy Hadley and Weatherhead High School in Liverpool were selected as winners.

Campaigning in the US was eye-opening. In DC and Pennsylvania, we spent days knocking on hundreds and hundreds doors, having real conversations with people invested in the election’s outcome. Over the week, we knocked on a staggering 2,269 doors.

These interactions reminded us of the profound impact politics has on daily life. We weren’t just encouraging votes; we were connecting, hearing people’s hopes and fears, discussing how the president’s decisions would affect not just Americans but people everywhere, including ourselves.

This was more than an educational trip

As young state school students from the UK, it was incredible to be part of this democratic process. Back home, opportunities to engage in politics can feel distant. For those facing social and economic barriers, politics can feel particularly closed off or intimidating.

Yet Inspire US24 showed us that our voices and actions could matter on a global stage. The experience transformed our understanding of civic engagement and what it means to actively shape the future.

The programme doesn’t just teach about democracy and leadership; it opens doors that might otherwise stay closed.

By immersing us in real-world campaigns, it helped us explore our potential, build confidence and envision ourselves as future leaders. Experiences like these remind us that our backgrounds shouldn’t limit our ambitions and that we can bring unique perspectives to the table.

This was more than an educational trip. It was a formative experience that taught us empathy, listening and the courage to speak up. We returned home changed, with a clearer sense of our goals, of the change we hope to inspire, and of the roles we can play in shaping a more inclusive world.

Our school’s pastoral leader, Kwame Gyamfi-Kumaning, who accompanied us on the trip, describes us as having gone “from cautious to brave” and “from quiet, to wanting to be seen and heard”. We’ve talked a lot about the trip since, and its impact has only really just begun.

I’m feeling that impact first-hand, and seeing it in the others in our group. We learned what it means to engage in politics, build campaigns and connect with people on issues that truly matter.

And if a few of us can do that on the other side of the Atlantic, then imagine the impact this kind of work could have my generation – and our country.