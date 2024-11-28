Home Opinion
Opinion: Workforce

Labour must support leaders to improve retention

Regional heat-maps would allow school leaders and policy makers to better respond to local recruitment and retention needs

Regional heat-maps would allow school leaders and policy makers to better respond to local recruitment and retention needs

Michael McCarthy

CEO, Consilium Academies

28 Nov 2024, 5:00

facebook linkedin
See discussion
The Education Committee has heard from a panel of experts on how to solve specialist teacher shortages

Just try and get hold of an early-career geography teacher in the north east.

Over the past couple of years there hasn’t been a single course in our region producing new teachers in this subject.

I have to hope that somebody who has moved out of the area for teacher training then moves back so that I am able to recruit them.

Finding the right people in what feels like a dry pond is hard enough, so once we have them, we have to make sure that they stay with us. It’s a sub-optimal situation to say the least.

That’s why recruitment and especially retention is critical for us at Consilium Academies, a MAT of eight secondary schools in two regional hubs across northern England, including my patch, the north east.

It’s one of the reasons why I’m talking about the issue at the MAT Summit with Supporting Education Group’s Penny Swain, who has written in Schools Week about the challenges we all face – and the possible solutions.

Keeping hold of staff is an even bigger challenge today because the expectations of education professionals have changed markedly in recent years.

As Swain has written, the sector has to adjust to the reality that expectations of teaching careers are shifting and that professionals want flexible working, better career development, more work-life balance and improved wellbeing, as well as autonomy and a sense of purpose.

At our trust we’re unable to offer nine-day fortnights, but we have brought in a cluster of smaller measures that, combined, make a strong offer for our current and prospective staff.

We’ve flexed timetables so that teachers have their non-contact time towards the end of the day or end of the week, with the understanding that if the work’s done they can go home.

This is as much the responsibility of policy makers as it is for leaders like me

As part of our workload charter, we’ve adopted live marking in the classroom, urging our team not to mark for the sake of it and only when the work isn’t where they’d expect it to be.

We have also built a central curriculum, allowing staff to use off-the-shelf lesson plans that they can customise to their pupils’ needs.  

Other initiatives include improved exit interviews to understand why staff leave, keeping hold of good people even if it means overstaffing, better relocation support and staff benefits usually seen in the commercial world. 

This is all underpinned by that sense of purpose that Swain stresses is such an important part of the expectations of the modern workforce. We want our colleagues to belong, to be part of our moral crusade to improve the lives of children and young people from very disadvantaged backgrounds and communities.

The result is that our retention rates have improved significantly. The number of employees leaving our trust in 2024 has fallen by almost 40 per cent compared to the previous year.

It’s obvious that trusts and schools can make a difference, but we are part of a system that has to fully recognise that a recruitment and retention strategy is as much the responsibility of policy makers as it is for leaders like me.

There must be a co-ordinated strategic focus that is not just about improving schools but improving every facet of the system, including recruitment and retention.

The mood music from the department for education is encouraging, but we need to see specifics. For me, these should include introducing regional heat-maps setting out where teachers are training, detailing their subjects and specialisms, and making sure that supply matches need across the country.

As I’ve said, recruitment and retention can be difficult in the north east – especially when it comes to geography teachers. But our struggles pale when compared to the challenges faced by my colleagues in the Lake District or Carlisle.

We leaders can make a big difference to a point, but a national strategy has a huge part to play.

Catch Michael McCarthy at today’s MAT Summit, where he will be co-presenting a workshop on future-proofing your workforce with Supporting Education Group‘s Penny Swain and Thrive directo, Tom Preston.

Latest education roles from

Sessional Lecturer – Uniformed Protective Services & Policing

Sessional Lecturer – Uniformed Protective Services & Policing

Kingston College

View job
Head of Service, Quality Education

Head of Service, Quality Education

Swindon Borough Council

View job
Head of Service, Access and Pupil Wellbeing

Head of Service, Access and Pupil Wellbeing

Swindon Borough Council

View job
Head of Quality, Teaching, Learning & Pastoral Care

Head of Quality, Teaching, Learning & Pastoral Care

Calderdale College

View job
Safeguarding Support Officer

Safeguarding Support Officer

University College of Estate Management (UCEM)

View job
Specialist Pastoral Tutor – Apprenticeships

Specialist Pastoral Tutor – Apprenticeships

Riverside College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Food for Thought: How schools can encourage the next generation to make better food choices

With schools facing a number of challenges, including budget constraints and staff shortages, Marnie George, Senior Nutritionist at Chartwells,...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

A celebration of education as Bett turns 40!

The world of education has transformed dramatically in the past 40 years, but one thing remains constant: the dedication...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Equipping TAs for the Rise in SEND: How Schools Can Benefit from the Specialist Teaching Assistant (STA) Apprenticeship

The Level 5 Specialist Teaching Assistant apprenticeship opens up a new government-funded career pathway for teaching assistants. Here’s how...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How tailored coaching training can transform whole-school cultures

Sophie Enstone, Assistant Principal Learning and Teaching, Goffs Academy, shares her perspective on her coaching journey, how it’s been...

SWAdvertorial

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *