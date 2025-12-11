From child sexual exploitation rates to exam malpractice - Schools Week breaks down everything you need to know...

From child sexual exploitation rates to exam malpractice - Schools Week breaks down everything you need to know...

Two thirds of children affected by child sexual exploitation were persistently absent from school last year, new government data shows.

Government departments often release multiple important sets of statistics on a Thursday at 9.30am, meaning critical information can sometimes be missed.

The Department for Education and Ministry of Justice released data today covering rates of child sexual exploitation, SEND tribunals, student and staff exam malpractice and LA maintained school expenditure.

Here are the important findings you might have missed…

1. Child sexual exploitation linked with absence

New DfE data shows there were 29,560 children assessed as affected by sexual abuse, while 12,120 children were assessed as affected by sexual exploitation, in 2023-24.

Two thirds (65.7 per cent) of children affected by sexual exploitation were persistently absent in the last year, while almost a fifth (19.42 per cent) had one or more suspensions in 2022-23.

Source Department for Education

Persistent absence is when pupils miss the equivalent of half a day a week of school.

And the data shows 44.1 per cent of children affected by sexual exploitation had special educational needs in 2023-24.

The proportion of children eligible for free school meals in 2023-24 was similar for those assessed as having been affected by sexual exploitation (61.9 per cent) or sexual abuse (60.7 per cent).

2. Exam malpractice on the rise

Data released by the exams regulator Ofsted today shows there were 5,025 students penalised for exam malpractice in summer 2025.

This is a minor decrease from 5,155 in the previous year.

There was also a large increase in staff members penalised for malpractice – from 245 last year to 465 this year. However, this makes up a very minor proportion of the 373,000 full time teachers and support staff in state-funded secondary schools.

The majority of cases were deemed maladministration, meaning a teacher did not intend the action.

Of the 200 schools and college cases, which were lodged against whole settings, the majority were also maladministration cases. These only represent 2.9 per cent of the overall 6,010 schools and colleges with results issued.

3. SEND tribunals also rising

New figures showed an 18 per cent increase in SEND tribunals – which rule on EHCP appeals – in 2024-25 compared with the previous academic year.

There were 25,002 registered appeals last year, up from just 3,147 ten years ago.

Data published by the Ministry of Justice also shows that, as in previous years, the vast majority of cases – 99 per cent – that ended up at tribunal resulted in a finding in favour of parents. These are cases where the appellant wins the majority of the appeal.

Source Ministry of Justice

Last year, 14,009 appeals were ruled on by judges. The original decision was only upheld in 143 cases.

Government said in its response to the education committee’s SEND report today it recognised “the need for clear, independent routes of redress, retaining the SEND tribunal as an important legal backstop for families who are unable to find resolution earlier in the process”.

But it added that “all parties should work closely and collaboratively to develop solutions to their disagreements, so that children or young people get the support they need quicker without the need for a tribunal appeal”.

4. More council schools in deficit

DfE data suggests 17.8 per cent of council run schools are now in deficit – 2.5 percentage points higher than in 2023/24.

It comes after a Schools Week investigation found dozens of council-run schools have deficits of over £1 million.

The total expenditure of LA maintained schools was £26 billion, 0.5 per cent higher in cash terms than 2023-24, new figures show.

Local authorities spent a total of £35 billion on schools last year, which is 13.3 per cent higher in cash terms than the year before.

Schools Week analysis shows the number of maintained schools in deficit across 65 local authorities has leapt by 71 per cent, from just under 720 in 2021-22 to over 1,200 last year. This is despite more and more maintained schools becoming academies.