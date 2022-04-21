Home All news
Tutoring

Nearly 50,000 tutors to be trained under new £18m National Tutoring Programme

More details on overhauled catch-up scheme revealed

More details on overhauled catch-up scheme revealed

21 Apr 2022, 11:14

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion

Nearly 50,000 new tutors will be trained – including school staff – under the new £18 million National Tutoring Programme contract.

As Schools Week revealed, ministers are overhauling the flagship scheme so all catch-up cash goes straight to schools next year. Under-fire HR firm Randstad will be axed from its current contract, which was worth £32 million.

The provider has overseen a sluggish take-up in tutoring this year, with schools increasing choosing to organise their own provision under the school-led route.

From September, all £349 million of tutoring cash will go directly to schools, for them to decide how to spend it.

Randstad: Reducing catch-up challenge to a political football is wrong

Instead, three smaller tenders have been published for quality assurance and training of tutors from September until August 2024.

These reveal how DfE wants to ensure training is available to at least 25,000 people in 2022-23 and 20,000 in 2023-24.

This will cover both schools-led tutors and academic mentors. The training will be mandatory for those new to the role, except for qualified teachers.

The chosen provider will also deploy a maximum of 3,600 academic mentors per year, with a minimum recruitment figure of 1,500.

Tender documents also reveal there is likely to be up to 300 academic mentors who have passed recruitment this year, but have not yet been deployed to schools.

The quality assurance of the tuition organisations tender is worth £2.4 million while the training contract is worth £7.4 million.

The final contract for recruiting and deploying academic mentors is worth £7.9 million.

Bidding closes on May 23, with the contract expected to start on July 22.

More from this theme

Tutoring

White paper: Schools will have to foot future tutoring bill

Ministers face calls to increase pupil premium funding to cover tutoring and literacy and numeracy focus

Freddie Whittaker

Tutoring
national tutoring programme

Just 1 in 7 schools use Randstad-approved tutors

And government is still over a million courses away from its annual year target

Freddie Whittaker

Tutoring
Exclusive

Tutor cash will go straight to schools as Randstad AXED

Nadhim Zahawi says move will give schools flexibility, and refuses to blame under-fire contractor

Samantha Booth

Tutoring
Exclusive

DfE starts secret talks on future of National Tutoring Programme

Officials hold 'market warming' discussions with would-be bidders about next year of flagship catch-up initiative

Samantha Booth

Tutoring
Long read

Long read: How the flagship tutoring programme is slowly sinking

Ministers face crunch decisions on the National Tutoring Programme's legacy

Samantha Booth

Tutoring
tutoring Randstad Teach First

Tutor charity goes public over ‘deeply concerning’ NTP watering down

Action Tutoring says changes risk flagship scheme 'losing its potential' to benefit poor pupils

John Dickens

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.