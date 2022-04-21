Nearly 50,000 new tutors will be trained – including school staff – under the new £18 million National Tutoring Programme contract.

As Schools Week revealed, ministers are overhauling the flagship scheme so all catch-up cash goes straight to schools next year. Under-fire HR firm Randstad will be axed from its current contract, which was worth £32 million.

The provider has overseen a sluggish take-up in tutoring this year, with schools increasing choosing to organise their own provision under the school-led route.

From September, all £349 million of tutoring cash will go directly to schools, for them to decide how to spend it.

Instead, three smaller tenders have been published for quality assurance and training of tutors from September until August 2024.

These reveal how DfE wants to ensure training is available to at least 25,000 people in 2022-23 and 20,000 in 2023-24.

This will cover both schools-led tutors and academic mentors. The training will be mandatory for those new to the role, except for qualified teachers.

The chosen provider will also deploy a maximum of 3,600 academic mentors per year, with a minimum recruitment figure of 1,500.

Tender documents also reveal there is likely to be up to 300 academic mentors who have passed recruitment this year, but have not yet been deployed to schools.

The quality assurance of the tuition organisations tender is worth £2.4 million while the training contract is worth £7.4 million.

The final contract for recruiting and deploying academic mentors is worth £7.9 million.

Bidding closes on May 23, with the contract expected to start on July 22.