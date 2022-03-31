Tutor cash will go straight to schools as Randstad AXED

Ministers will overhaul the flagship National Tutoring Programme so all the catch-up cash goes straight to schools next year, with under-fire HR firm Randstad axed, Schools Week can reveal.

Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi told Schools Week he wants to “simplify” the scheme, but refused to criticise contract Randstad after its tumultuous year at the helm.

The provider has overseen a sluggish take-up in tutoring this year, with schools increasing choosing to organise their own provision under the school-led route.

From September, all £349 million of tutoring cash will go directly to schools, for them to decide how to spend it.

The Department for Education will launch a procurement process in April for a new supplier to run the scheme, on a much smaller contract. They will only be responsible for quality assurance, recruiting and deploying academic mentors and offering training.

While Randstad is able to rebid for the contract, it could mean a third different organisation to run the NTP in three years.

Randstad’s Karen Guthrie

The two tutoring routes that Randstad organise – tuition partners and academic mentors – will still be available next year, but it will be up to schools to sort directly.

In what could be seen as a bid to ensure they meet the promise to deliver two million tutoring courses this year, the government will also announce schools can continue to deliver tutoring over the summer holidays.

Latest figures stated just 720,000 courses have been started, but new statistics, including regional take up, are due today.

‘Not a mistake’ to appoint Randstad

In an interview with Schools Week, Zahawi said the direct funding will give schools “the flexibility they’ve asked us for to provide tutoring in the way that works best for their pupils.”

Asked whether it was a mistake to appoint Randstad, he said: “No, I don’t [it was]. I think in many ways, having the ability to have tutor-led, academic mentors, or school led, allows us to create a portfolio and choice for schools to do what they think is right.”

Zahawi added they have “adjusted” due to the feedback from schools, adding: “You launch something, you scale it and then you begin to circle back and say, right, how can I refine it? And that’s what we’re doing.

“And the other thing we’re announcing is obviously the retender because what we want to drive is quality. And that will be very much about a quality assurance partner. And I’m sure Randstad will look at rebidding for that.”

As Schools Week first revealed, the DfE started secret talks this month on reshaping the programme. Randstad’s current contract is worth £32 million this year.

Randstad has a “one year, plus one year, plus one year” agreement with the government. But this will now be cut short.

The company has come under heavy criticism over its performance this year.

Following the sluggish take-up in tutoring, a raft of changes have been made that water down criteria to use the programme.

NTP had reached just one third of the promised two million courses last month, but the Department for Education insists they will reach that target this year.

Senior programme manager Karen Guthrie previously said the firm worked with the DfE to “evolve and develop” the programme.

Guthrie said last week “it has become apparent that school-led tuition is proving the most attractive option”.

“Monitoring and progressing the NTP has always been an integral part of our engagement with the DfE, in order to provide and shape the best possible service to our schools and children as the pandemic’s impact transitions.”