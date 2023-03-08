With the publication of the SEND and AP Improvement Plan last week, the profile of learners with SEND has rightly been in the spotlight. The plan offers much ambition to improve the educational experience of our children and young people, but some have reflected it lacks substance on post-16 provision and preparation for adulthood, as well as swift action in its implementation. This risks continuing the low aspiration and careers support that many pupils and their families report.

As we celebrate National Careers Week this week, there are things leaders can action now to change this, and support students with SEND into meaningful careers and happy, successful futures.

A joined-up approach

All schools are likely to have a Careers Lead in post, whether a stand-alone role or an additional responsibility. It is important these staff collaborate with their SENCO to ensure the school’s careers programme is accessible to students with SEND, and that necessary adjustments are made where needed. For example, in the way information is accessed through dual coding. Overall, this should provide a joined-up approach and ensure a clear focus on careers guidance from Year 7, as well as access to six encounters with a technical or apprenticeships provider between Years 8 and 13, as per government statutory guidance (2023).

Gatsby benchmarks for SEND

With the implementation of the Baker Clause, many schools are familiar with the Gatsby framework to benchmark against expected standards of careers guidance. What is not always so well-known is the availability of a SEND-specific framework.

The latest iteration available from the Careers and Enterprise Company offers a range of case studies, as well as a ‘careers health check’ to ensure adherence to statutory requirements. Their #SameAndDifferent career development model offers a really useful map for schools to be able to plan and compare their approach according to whether pupils are likely to take level 2 qualifications or not, and therefore supports long-term planning of provision.

Free resources

Many organisations offer resources to support the development of careers guidance in schools, with one good example from Career Ready, the social mobility charity. This brings together networks of employers, educators and volunteers to support all children and young people – but particularly those who are vulnerable to underachievement. The site offers tips and tools including assembly ideas and classroom activities, all of which are mapped against the Gatsby benchmarks, so leaders can be assured of their relevance.

Monitor progress

With so many initiatives, it can be challenging to keep track and evidence the impact of your activity. The free online tool developed by Compass in partnership with the Gatsby Charitable Foundation allows you to monitor and evaluate your progress against Gatsby benchmarking. It also provides a full report which identifies areas for improvement and resources to support further development. The tool has also been updated to allow tracking in specialist settings.

Local businesses links

Schools have always been proactive in making links with their communities and these are enormously important to students with SEND, who may find local opportunities more accessible and therefore successful as a result. It is important to support local businesses in offering work placements, helping them to feel confident about accommodating students’ needs and dispelling any myths so that the experience is positive for all.

Virtual internships

Following the pandemic, the world of work has embraced hybrid models of working. This includes the availability of virtual internships, which could be a positive alternative to existing supported internships for those with EHCPs, and may also benefit those with SEND support or those suffering from anxiety. The National Careers Service internship page offers details on virtual internships, including opportunities with overseas employers, as well as information on supported internships.

The SEND and AP Improvement plan may not have all the policies the sector had been hoping for. With these practical suggestions, however, there is much schools can do themselves to support young people with SEND into the world of work and make a lasting impact on their life chances.